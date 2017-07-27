Jenelle Evans is preparing to walk down the aisle.

Ever since her boyfriend, and father of her daughter Ensley Jolie Eason, David Eason got down on one knee back in February, the star of Teen Mom 2 has been planning a magnificent wedding—and chronicling it all on Instagram.

She exclusively spoke to E! News back in March to share the ideas she had in mind for the special day, saying she was aiming for a "backyard rustic theme," with an "elegant," and "sweet and Southern" flair.