Jenelle Evans is preparing to walk down the aisle.
Ever since her boyfriend, and father of her daughter Ensley Jolie Eason, David Eason got down on one knee back in February, the star of Teen Mom 2 has been planning a magnificent wedding—and chronicling it all on Instagram.
She exclusively spoke to E! News back in March to share the ideas she had in mind for the special day, saying she was aiming for a "backyard rustic theme," with an "elegant," and "sweet and Southern" flair.
As for whom Jenelle is planning to take part in the "small, private" gathering, she's arranging for her three children, Ensley, Jace Evans, and Kaiser Griffith to have a role in the festivities. "I definitely think that Ensley will be old enough to be a flower girl alongside David's daughter Maryssa," she told us. "While reading our vows I would like the girls to be part of the bridesmaids and the boys to be part of the groomsmen."
As Sept. 23 gets closer and closer, the duo has been sharing all their wedding details via social media. From their engagement now months ago to taste-testing wedding cakes today, let's take a look at the soon-to-be married couple's ongoing journey to tying the knot.
The mother of three flashes her new rock back in February, marking the official start to wedding planning! "We've decided on forever!" she captioned the pic.
Newly engaged Jenelle shares an up-close and personal shot of the ring, and we almost went blind.
David spills on Instagram how surprised his new fiancée was when he got down on one knee. "I still can't believe I actually surprised you with the proposal without you catching on!" he captioned this pic. "I can't wait until the whole world sees how much I love you, but mostly I can't wait until I can call you my wife forever!"
The happy couple poses in front of their new family house, the bride-to-be writing, "Cannot wait to start another new chapter with you and our family!"
Choices, choices, choices! Jenelle heads dress shopping to find her perfect bridal gown.
The soon-to-be-wife recruits some of her most trustworthy girls to help her find the right dress. "So happy they were able to come!" she captioned the Instagram post.
The engaged duo poses before the bride heads dress-searching, since the groom can't see the ensemble pre-wedding, of course.
Now for the most important decision of all—the wedding cake! The couple taste tests some sweet treats.
Because of Jenelle's publicly rocky relationship with her mother, she is unsure if Barbara Evans will receive an invitation to the ceremony. "The relationship I have with my mother is the same as it has always been, sadly," she told us back in March. "We have not decided if she will be invited or not. Our relationship is getting more damaged every day, but I have already told her this."
However, she said if MTV is filming at the time, cameras will be invited into the ceremony to capture footage for the show.
While Jenelle continues planning and we await photos of the special day, you can catch a new episode of Teen Mom 2 on Monday, July 31.