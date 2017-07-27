Mindy Kaling Debuts Baby Bump on First Red Carpet Since Pregnancy News

Mindy Kaling has that pregnancy glow!

The Mindy Project star walked her first red carpet since news of her pregnancy broke exactly 10 days ago at the Television Critics Association's summer press tour in Los Angeles. Kaling, 38, dressed her growing baby bump in a chic navy midi-dress with chiffon sleeves and circular metal detailings. She swept her dark her in loose curls over her shoulder, and accessorized the maternity ensemble with black pumps, a red lip and silver jewelry.

Mindy attended the TCAs in support of the sixth and final season of her Hulu comedy series, which is set to premiere on September 12. Co-star Ike Barinholtz and screenwriter Matt Warburton joined the mother-to-be for the Thursday evening panel.

The beloved actress has yet to address her baby on the way, but did offer this telling remark when asked if she felt it was more important for her character to get her happily ever after.