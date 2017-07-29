7 Stores to Find Unique Sundresses for Summer

When it comes to summer, it's all about the sundress.
That being said, not just any old sundress will do (especially if that summer frock is the same one that every other girl in the room happens to be sporting). Unfortunately, however, it happens more often than we like to admit. On the one hand, it's the season of the easy breezy outfit, so it makes sense that everyone has the same idea.
But just because that's the case doesn't mean you have to make do with feeling like a carbon copy. In fact, all you have to do differently is shop at out-of-the-box spots so that yours is unique.
Not sure where to start? We got you. These seven stores serve up tons of stylish options that everyone else probably won't have.
If top-of-the-line designer goods at discounted prices are your jam, this site is exactly where you want to find yourself "adding to cart."
Rebecca Taylor Moonlight Garden Cotton-Poplin Wrap Dress, $458; Athena Procopiou Gypsy Soul Off-the-Shoulder Silk Mini Dress, $410; Diane Von Furstenberg Sleeveless Cotton and Silk Dress, $233
You have champagne taste on a beer budget—what else is new? If you want to invest in quality pieces that won't break the bank, look no further than River Island.
River Island Blue Gingham Frill Bardot Swing Dress, $76; River Island White Check Frill Hem Maxi Slip Dress, $70; River Island Blue Frill Tie Waist Short Sleeve Tea Dress, $80
If you're less about the trend and more about the quality (some might call you a minimalist), this is your go-to place. Prices are well under $100, too.
Mango Printed Shirt Dress, $60; Mango Floral Print Dress, $80; Mango Frilled Denim Dress, $60
If a fashion-girl curated closet is the vibe you're going for, Intermix is the place to drop some serious cash. Each and every single piece is absolute perfection.
Zimmermann Meridian Striped Frill Dress, $630; Rails Amber Tie Back Dress, $158; Poupette St Barth Sasha Purple Clover Printed Mini Dress, $320
That high-end look for budget babe price. That's exactly what you'll get if you spend your paycheck at this online UK store.
Dorothy Perkins Tall Ivory Floral Print Sundress, $22; Dorothy Perkins Curve Smock Dress, $44; Dorothy Perkins Ivory Pineapple Print Sundress, $22
Always the cutest store on any block, this high-end yet youthful label always strikes the right balance between sophisticated and sassy.
Alice and Olivia Nella Button Front Dress, $165; Alice and Olivia Clarine Oversized Sleeve Wrap Dress, $440; Alice and Olivia Flora Cold Shoulder Ruffle Aline Dress, $395
This London-based brand is already beloved by fashion editors, so you know it's good. It's also not wildly expensive, which is a big plus.
Whistles Lemon Print Strappy Dress, $169; Whistles Adalynn Embroidered Dress, $389; Whistles Sunflower Print Dress, $379
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.