Another day, another diva!
With the new and seventh season of Total Divas coming up, WWE Superstar Carmella exclusively chatted with E! News about joining the popular series and teased what fans can expect to see from her life outside the ring.
"I think this is a super exciting time for women in wrestling and sports entertainment and I'm really excited for the world to kind of see what we're doing in this women's revolution," the 29-year-old wrestler told us. "As far as my role on the show, I'm excited to kind of show the world a little bit of the real Carmella and not necessarily the Carmella you always see every week on SmackDown Live."
Along with fellow newcomers Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax, Carmella will also be sharing the screen with returning cast members Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Trinity Fatu, Nattie Neidhart, Maryse and Lana this fall.
"I was super on board right away," Carmella explained of her decision to sign on. "Nattie, who I'm really good friends with, she had nothing but positive things to say about being on the show and the opportunities it could possibly bring. As far as just being able to film with your friends and family all the time, she really enjoyed it. I thought, 'Let's give it a shot!'"
Of course, it's not unusual for the ladies of Total Divas to bring their men along for the ride and Ms. Money in the Bank is also joining that club by promising a more personal glimpse at her relationship with WWE Superstar Big Cass.
"People don't realize that we've been together for almost four years now and we've kind of kept our relationship very private and no one really knows too much about it," she said. "We're on different brands. He's on Raw and I'm on SmackDown, so we have to deal with the struggle of seeing each other a day and a half out of every week. It is a struggle, but we make it work. I'm excited for the fans to kind of get to know us."
And even though Carmella admits it's a "little scary" to put herself out there on reality TV, she's eager for viewers to understand the surge that's currently happening in women's wrestling.
"I'm just really excited for the world to kind of see where the women in WWE are headed," she said. "There are a lot of firsts happening. We had the very first ladder match for women, the first Hell in a Cell match, the first time main-eventing pay-per-views and it's just an amazing time for women in sports entertainment, so I can't wait for the world to kind of see all the hard work we're putting in, not only outside the ring but in the ring too."
Season seven of Total Divas premieres later this fall.