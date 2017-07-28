Another day, another diva!

With the new and seventh season of Total Divas coming up, WWE Superstar Carmella exclusively chatted with E! News about joining the popular series and teased what fans can expect to see from her life outside the ring.

"I think this is a super exciting time for women in wrestling and sports entertainment and I'm really excited for the world to kind of see what we're doing in this women's revolution," the 29-year-old wrestler told us. "As far as my role on the show, I'm excited to kind of show the world a little bit of the real Carmella and not necessarily the Carmella you always see every week on SmackDown Live."

Along with fellow newcomers Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax, Carmella will also be sharing the screen with returning cast members Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Trinity Fatu, Nattie Neidhart, Maryse and Lana this fall.