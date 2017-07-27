Per the report, House of Cards writer Jay Carson is attached to write the script, with Steve Kloves, Aniston and Witherspoon, along with her Hello Sunshine production partner Lauren Levy Neustadter, set as executive producers.

As Friends fans will no doubt recall, Witherspoon memorably guest-starred on the iconic comedy in two 2000 episodes as Aniston's younger sister, Jill Green.

For Aniston, this represents her first series regular role since Friends went off the air in 2004. In the ensuing years, she's guest-starred on series such as 30 Rock, Cougar Town and Dirt when she wasn't busy, you know, being one of the biggest movie stars in the world.