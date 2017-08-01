What an emotional reading!
On tomorrow's new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Shameless star Shanola Hampton gets a message from her mother, who died when she was just a teenager.
"Around you, there is a lady who acknowledges that she feels like she died too soon," Tyler tells Shanola. "The thing is, is that she feels like she at least got to reach middle age or at least got to reach around that time frame and she's like, ‘I got to this point.' It's not like I died in my 20s, but I didn't die in my 80s. The feeling that comes through with this is technically there's more of a feeling like when it comes to getting the news of my passing, I feel like not everyone at one point was around or had the opportunity to say goodbye."
Shanola's two sisters are watching in another room and become shocked at what Tyler said. "Oh my god, that's crazy!" says her sister Felicia.
Tyler continues, "She has me refer to four girls I need to highlight. Where would the four girls be total?"
"I can't even breathe," Shanola says as she starts crying. "There's four of us."
"This is crazy," Felicia says from behind the scenes.
"The feeling is from her perspective, when I pass I'm not going to be worrying about myself, because I'm worried about my girls," Tyler says.
"Oh my gosh!" Shanola erupts. "You said , ‘My girls.'"
Tyler continues, "She's having me acknowledge there's a feeling that at the time of her passing, the reason I want to emphasize this feeling of suddenness is because I don't feel like not everybody got to actually be there in that moment."
"My sister didn't get to say goodbye!" a sobbing Shanola confirms. "And so she just never got to say goodbye because she was away at college."
Watch the emotional clip to see Shanola and her sister react to their mother's message!
