TGIF Is Back! Full House, Family Matters and More Coming to Hulu

by Tierney Bricker

Full House Last Episode

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Prepare for ultimate TBT.
 
TGIF is back, thanks to Hulu, which announced on Thursday it will stream old seasons of iconic series such as Full House, Family Matters and Step By Step, among others, in a new deal with Warner Brothers.
 
The full libraries of these series will be available to watch on Friday, Sept. 29, giving Hulu viewers over 800 hours of ABC's classic (and nostalgia-inducing) line-up to binge.

"These shows are more than just beloved hits, they were part of a cultural tradition to tune in every Friday night," Craig Erwich, Hulu's SVP of Content, said in a statement. "Now, it can be Friday any day of the week on Hulu."
 
Aside from Full House, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, Perfect Strangers and Hangin' with Mr. Cooper, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, will also be available to stream.

Now, who is ready to head back to the '90s?

