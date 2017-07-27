Prepare for ultimate TBT.

TGIF is back, thanks to Hulu, which announced on Thursday it will stream old seasons of iconic series such as Full House, Family Matters and Step By Step, among others, in a new deal with Warner Brothers.

The full libraries of these series will be available to watch on Friday, Sept. 29, giving Hulu viewers over 800 hours of ABC's classic (and nostalgia-inducing) line-up to binge.