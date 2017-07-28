Welcome to the date from hell.
Karina Smirnoff and Chad Johnson's romantic dinner goes from zero to 100 on the awkward meter real quick in this sneak peek from Sunday night's all-new episode of Famously Single.
"Why do you sometimes do what I ask you not to do?" the Dancing With the Stars pro asks casually. The former Bachelorette contestant responds, "I don't want to see a girl hurt like my mom was hurt when my dad left her. I'm always like, what happens if I got to know you and I was like, 'I don't like you.'"
"So you're scared of rejection?" Karina wonders.
"No, I'm scared of rejecting," Chad clarifies. "I'm scared of what would happen if you liked me and I didn't like you."
"Wow, what you just said is quite self-absorbed," Karina replies, adding, "I think we speak sometimes different languages...I think you don't know how to listen unfortunately."
The sudden negative shift in the conversation completely throws the Oklahoma native for a loop. "Me and Karina are talking. We're trying to connect, trying to get to know each other better, but it's like she's super closed off," Chad explains.
He continues, "It went straight from like, 'What's up, girl? Let's get a drink!' to like, 'What? Why are you doing this to me?'"
Karina later attempts to defend her point of view, saying, "I want us to communicate better. I feel like I ask you to do certain things and you do exactly the opposite."
But Chad snaps back, "You're not at the point yet where I'm going to listen to you."
See their uncomfortable discussion unfold in the clip above.
