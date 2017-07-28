"No, I'm scared of rejecting," Chad clarifies. "I'm scared of what would happen if you liked me and I didn't like you."

"Wow, what you just said is quite self-absorbed," Karina replies, adding, "I think we speak sometimes different languages...I think you don't know how to listen unfortunately."

The sudden negative shift in the conversation completely throws the Oklahoma native for a loop. "Me and Karina are talking. We're trying to connect, trying to get to know each other better, but it's like she's super closed off," Chad explains.

He continues, "It went straight from like, 'What's up, girl? Let's get a drink!' to like, 'What? Why are you doing this to me?'"