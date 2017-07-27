An Incredible Twist of Fate! Larry David and Bernie Sanders Are Actually Related

by McKenna Aiello |

Larry David, Bernie Sanders

Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Cue the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme song... 

Other than their shockingly similar physical appearance, there's a new reason Larry David was apparently pegged to portray former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders throughout Saturday Night Live last season: they're related! 

The comedian learns he and Sanders share DNA in an upcoming episode of PBS' Finding Your Roots, which follows celebs as they uncover their genealogical history. David shared the discovery during yesterday's TV Critics' Association summer press tour:  "I was very happy about that," he offered, per CNN

"I thought there must have been some connection," Larry continued. "I love Bernie."

Photos

Hollywood Gets Political

As for Sanders and David's exact familial ties, we'll just have to wait for Finding Your Roots to air sometime in the near future, though the Seinfeld co-creator recalled them being "like a third cousin or something." 

"This Bernie Sanders thing," David explained of how it all got started. "During the first debate between Bernie and Hillary, Lorne Michaels got emails and calls during the debate, saying that I should be doing Bernie Sanders."

Larry offered a spot-on impression of the American politician leading up to the 2016 Presidential Election on SNL, and even earned an Emmy nomination for his guest spot on the comedy sketch series. Last February, the Democratic senator finally joined David for a parody that was one-part "Feel the Bern," one-part Curb Your Enthusiasm and all parts hilarious. 

Curb Your Enthusiasm returns Sunday, October 1 on HBO. 

