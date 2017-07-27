Cue the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme song...

Other than their shockingly similar physical appearance, there's a new reason Larry David was apparently pegged to portray former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders throughout Saturday Night Live last season: they're related!

The comedian learns he and Sanders share DNA in an upcoming episode of PBS' Finding Your Roots, which follows celebs as they uncover their genealogical history. David shared the discovery during yesterday's TV Critics' Association summer press tour: "I was very happy about that," he offered, per CNN.

"I thought there must have been some connection," Larry continued. "I love Bernie."