Noam Galai/WireImage
Jill Zarin is staying strong as her husband Bobby Zarin remains in a hospital amid his thyroid cancer battle.
E! News has learned that the Real Housewives of New York City star has been at an area hospital since Friday.
And while Bobby receives some of the best care from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, his wife is updating fans on his health.
"It's been a difficult year since his brain tumor diagnosis but ironically that's not even the issue," Jill explained to E! News. "His papillary thyroid cancer has morphed into something called anaplastic thyroid cancer. It's very, very rare."
She added, "Right now Bobby's okay, he's stable. Our friends have been unbelievable in rallying around us."
While Jill has been by her husband's side throughout his stay, she's also focused on making sure her 5th Annual Luxury Luncheon continues on.
Her annual charity event, which helps raise thousands of dollars for thyroid cancer, is scheduled for this weekend at her Hampton's home. Guests including Luann D'Agostino, Tinsley Mortimer, Cynthia Bailey, Kelly Rutherford and Gretchen Rossi are expected to attend and show their support.
"The show must go on. This is about thyroid cancer," Jill explained to us. "I'll do what I have to do to raise money for this disease and then I'll come back to the city and take care of him."
Jill's best friend, who is a highly skilled registered nurse, is also flying in to stay with Bobby at the hospital when she's away at her event.
"I'm going to put on a brave face and put Bobby on speaker and FaceTime him and he's going to see everything," Jill shared.
Back in November, Jill revealed that her husband's cancer is back. The couple has chosen to be open about the process in hopes of helping other people. "He's getting the best care," Jill previously shared with us. "We have a great team."
