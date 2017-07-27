Jill Zarin's Husband Bobby Hospitalized Amid Thyroid Cancer Battle: "It's Been a Difficult Year"

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Amy Schumer

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Katy Perry to Host 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez's Birthday Message to Alex Rodriguez

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jill Zarin, Bobby Zarin

Noam Galai/WireImage

Jill Zarin is staying strong as her husband Bobby Zarin remains in a hospital amid his thyroid cancer battle.

E! News has learned that the Real Housewives of New York City star has been at an area hospital since Friday.

And while Bobby receives some of the best care from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, his wife is updating fans on his health.

"It's been a difficult year since his brain tumor diagnosis but ironically that's not even the issue," Jill explained to E! News. "His papillary thyroid cancer has morphed into something called anaplastic thyroid cancer. It's very, very rare."

She added, "Right now Bobby's okay, he's stable. Our friends have been unbelievable in rallying around us."

Photos

Celeb Cancer Survivors

While Jill has been by her husband's side throughout his stay, she's also focused on making sure her 5th Annual Luxury Luncheon continues on.

Her annual charity event, which helps raise thousands of dollars for thyroid cancer, is scheduled for this weekend at her Hampton's home. Guests including Luann D'Agostino, Tinsley Mortimer, Cynthia Bailey, Kelly Rutherford and Gretchen Rossi are expected to attend and show their support.

"The show must go on. This is about thyroid cancer," Jill explained to us. "I'll do what I have to do to raise money for this disease and then I'll come back to the city and take care of him."

Jill's best friend, who is a highly skilled registered nurse, is also flying in to stay with Bobby at the hospital when she's away at her event.

"I'm going to put on a brave face and put Bobby on speaker and FaceTime him and he's going to see everything," Jill shared.

Back in November, Jill revealed that her husband's cancer is back. The couple has chosen to be open about the process in hopes of helping other people. "He's getting the best care," Jill previously shared with us. "We have a great team."

—Reporting by Beth Sobol

TAGS/ Jill Zarin , Cancer , Health , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.