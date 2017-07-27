Jill Zarin is staying strong as her husband Bobby Zarin remains in a hospital amid his thyroid cancer battle.

E! News has learned that the Real Housewives of New York City star has been at an area hospital since Friday.

And while Bobby receives some of the best care from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, his wife is updating fans on his health.

"It's been a difficult year since his brain tumor diagnosis but ironically that's not even the issue," Jill explained to E! News. "His papillary thyroid cancer has morphed into something called anaplastic thyroid cancer. It's very, very rare."

She added, "Right now Bobby's okay, he's stable. Our friends have been unbelievable in rallying around us."