Drugstore Hair Products Celebrity Hairstylists Can't Live Without

Taking care of your hair just got much more affordable.
Do you ever walk down the hair-care aisle and wonder "Which of these products will work on my hair? What's hip and what's just hype?" If so, you're certainly not alone. Most products promise to work on all hair textures, but c'mon, hair-care is far from a one-size-fits-all model. That's why we asked the hairstylists responsible for the likes of Kylie Jenner, Michelle Williams and Miranda Lambert for their drugstore must-haves.
Check out the drugstore hair products making their way into the celebrity dressing rooms below!
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Tokyo Stylez is responsible for many of the wigs that you see on Kylie Jenner, Naomi Campbell and Karreuche. We learned that he buys his "quick fix" adhesive for shoots at the drugstore.
Glued Styling Spiking Glue, $4.29
George Pimentel/Getty Images
Miracle Leave-in Product, $9.78
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Celebrity stylist and Schwarzkopf ambassador, Pete Butler, proudly stands by the brand's weightless hair oil.
"Heat styling can take a toll on hair," he warned us. "I love this oil for its ability to strengthen weakened ends and keep hair soft without any residue."
Gliss Hair Repair Frizz Fighting and Weightless Nourishment Oil Nutritive Weightless Oil, $5.49
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images
The Dear White People star's epic curly styles come courtesy of Nai'vasha Johnson, who also works with John Legend. And, you can find one of her favorite products for defining curls in your local drugstore.
"I love it because it quickly defines curls and it holds them all day," she told E! News.
Curl Custard Gel, $18.45
Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images
Johnny Lavoy, Pro Beauty Tools stylist to Miranda Lambert, Kelly Osbourne and Little Big Town, swears by the Infusium leave-in treaments.
"I love these because they do wonders for hair in the summer and in the winter. In the summer, we're outside more, in the ocean, pool, at the beach," he shared with us. "Hair is exposed to saltwater, chlorine, the sun. Infusium's Leave In Treatment helps repair this damage (before and after) exposure."
Repair + Renew with Argan Oil & Keratin Leave-In Spray, $6.99
Kristina Nikishina/Epsilon/Getty Images
Celebrity hairstylist and colorist, Joe Martino, has a perfect solution to second and third day hair, and it's at your local drugstore.
"It's amazing for 2nd or 3rd day hair, and a must have for all. If you're platinum blonde, it will even cover the root! I always keep one in the car and my travel kit," he told us.
Instant Dry Shampoo, $6.79
Robin Marchant/Getty Images
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star relies on Gabrielle Corney for her styles. The stylist's drugstore favorites include sweet-as-honey shampoo and conditioner that you can find at Wal-mart.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Matt Fugate is the hairstylist to the Shadowhunters star, as well as Natalia Dyer and Judith Light. And, his secret to beauty sleep is in your local drugstore.
"My favorite hidden gem at drugstores are the ConAir pillow rollers," he told E! News. "These soft spongy rollers are the best way to get beachy texture or massive volume without heat."
Soft Curlers, Body & Bounce, $7.49
