Drugstore Hair Products Celebrity Hairstylists Can't Live Without

ESC: Drugstore Beauty Week Banner

Taking care of your hair just got much more affordable. 

Do you ever walk down the hair-care aisle and wonder "Which of these products will work on my hair? What's hip and what's just hype?" If so, you're certainly not alone. Most products promise to work on all hair textures, but c'mon, hair-care is far from a one-size-fits-all model. That's why we asked the hairstylists responsible for the likes of Kylie Jenner, Michelle Williams and Miranda Lambert for their drugstore must-haves.

Check out the drugstore hair products making their way into the celebrity dressing rooms below!

ESC: Kylie Jenner

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner's stylist, Tokyo Stylez

Tokyo Stylez is responsible for many of the wigs that you see on Kylie Jenner, Naomi Campbell and Karreuche. We learned that he buys his "quick fix" adhesive for shoots at the drugstore.

ESC: Celeb Drugstore Hair

göt2b

Glued Styling Spiking Glue, $4.29

ESC: Shay Mitchell

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Joseph Chase

ESC: Celeb Drugstore Hair

IT’S A 10

Miracle Leave-in Product, $9.78

ESC: Mandy Moore

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Mandy Moore's stylist, Peter Butler

Celebrity stylist and Schwarzkopf ambassador, Pete Butler, proudly stands by the brand's weightless hair oil. 

ESC: Celeb Drugstore Hair

Schwarzkopf

"Heat styling can take a toll on hair," he warned us. "I love this oil for its ability to strengthen weakened ends and keep hair soft without any residue."

Gliss Hair Repair Frizz Fighting and Weightless Nourishment Oil Nutritive Weightless Oil, $5.49

ESC: Logan Browning

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Logan Browning's stylist, Nai'vasha Johnson

The Dear White People star's epic curly styles come courtesy of Nai'vasha Johnson, who also works with John Legend. And, you can find one of her favorite products for defining curls in your local drugstore.

ESC: Celeb Drugstore Hair

Kinky Curly

"I love it because it quickly defines curls and it holds them all day," she told E! News.

Curl Custard Gel, $18.45

ESC: Miranda Lambert

Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images

Miranda Lambert's stylist, Johnny Lavoy

Johnny Lavoy, Pro Beauty Tools stylist to Miranda Lambert, Kelly Osbourne and Little Big Town, swears by the Infusium leave-in treaments.

ESC: Celeb Drugstore Hair

Infusium

"I love these because they do wonders for hair in the summer and in the winter. In the summer, we're outside more, in the ocean, pool, at the beach," he shared with us. "Hair is exposed to saltwater, chlorine, the sun. Infusium's Leave In Treatment helps repair this damage (before and after) exposure."

Repair + Renew with Argan Oil & Keratin Leave-In Spray, $6.99

ESC: Michelle Williams

Kristina Nikishina/Epsilon/Getty Images

Michelle Williams' stylist, Joe Martino

Celebrity hairstylist and colorist, Joe Martino, has a perfect solution to second and third day hair, and it's at your local drugstore.

ESC: Celeb Drugstore Hair

psssst!

"It's amazing for 2nd or 3rd day hair, and a must have for all. If you're platinum blonde, it will even cover the root! I always keep one in the car and my travel kit," he told us.

Instant Dry Shampoo, $6.79

ESC: Kandi Burruss

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Kandi Burruss' stylist, Gabrielle Corney

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star relies on Gabrielle Corney for her styles. The stylist's drugstore favorites include sweet-as-honey shampoo and conditioner that you can find at Wal-mart.

ESC: Celeb Drugstore Hair

Garnier

Whole Blends Repairing Shampoo Honey Treasures, $3.99

ESC: Katherine McNamara

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Katherine McNamara's stylist, Matt Fugate

Matt Fugate is the hairstylist to the Shadowhunters star, as well as Natalia Dyer and Judith Light. And, his secret to beauty sleep is in your local drugstore.

ESC: Celeb Drugstore Hair

Conair

"My favorite hidden gem at drugstores are the ConAir pillow rollers," he told E! News. "These soft spongy rollers are the best way to get beachy texture or massive volume without heat."

Soft Curlers, Body & Bounce, $7.49

Next stop: Target.

What are you going to try? Tell us below!

