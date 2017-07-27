It doesn't sound like Miranda Lambert's home in Oklahoma was the house that built her.

Instead, as she recalled to Billboard, she could barely write a song for a car commercial while living in a small town with her then-husband Blake Shelton.

"I remember I had to write a song for a Dodge RAM commercial. It was hard. I barely got it out, and I was like, 'Man, I need some fuel. I have to go fall in love with it again,'" she recalled of that time. "So Nashville does that for me."