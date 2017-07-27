Miranda Lambert photographed by Miller Mobley exclusively for Billboard
It doesn't sound like Miranda Lambert's home in Oklahoma was the house that built her.
Instead, as she recalled to Billboard, she could barely write a song for a car commercial while living in a small town with her then-husband Blake Shelton.
"I remember I had to write a song for a Dodge RAM commercial. It was hard. I barely got it out, and I was like, 'Man, I need some fuel. I have to go fall in love with it again,'" she recalled of that time. "So Nashville does that for me."
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
It's been two years nearly to the day since she and her country-crooning ex revealed they were filing for divorce, but aside from that brief memory, she hasn't said much about that period of her life.
However, she still wants fans to keep their ears open.
"If you want to hear my side of the story or my opinion of what happened, it's all on there," the songstress told Billboard of her sixth studio album, The Weight of These Wings. "There's no mystery anymore—take from it what you will."
While the lyrics are out there for anyone to interpret, Lambert is busy living her life—continuing her romance with beau Anderson East, enjoying the Nashville nightlife and retreating to her 400-acre farm just outside the city lines.
"I go to my farm, and I don't wear makeup for a week or wash my hair," she said. "I put it in a bandanna and wear cutoffs and play with my dogs."
Of course, her low-key lifestyle is a foil to her fiery personality, one that, according to Lambert, is sometimes misunderstood. "I'm more known for my fiery personality and my confidence, but that's not me all the time," she explained. "I won't look at things ever again in the same light, because different things in your life bring you to a deeper level with yourself. I won't take pain for granted anymore."
Still, when it comes to certain things, particularly the lacking state of women in country music, the musician is hardly quiet.
"It sucks. It makes me mad," the two-time Grammy winner said. "You can print out any top chart, and you'll see maybe a couple females, or not even one. I'm thankful for my spot headlining festivals. I've worked for it—but I shouldn't be on a whole show with no girls."
Still, Lambert is confident that the ladies will prevail. "I think there was a time [for women] before, and there will be again, and that doesn't stop any of us," she declared. "I love country radio when they all play me, and when they don't, I think that sucks."