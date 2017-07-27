Are the odds stacked against Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart?
The CW has been home to so many of our favorite TV shows over the years, like Gossip Girl, One Tree Hill, 90210, Vampire Diaries and now Riverdale. But what else do these shows have in common? They've all fostered off-screen relationships that came and went too soon.
Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder, Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush, Leighton Meester and Sebastian Stan, the list goes on. Now that Cole and Lili are officially joining the club of CW celeb couples, do they have what it takes to overcome what led all of these relationships to breakups?
The relationship between Cole and Lili was confirmed after they "could not keep their hands off of one another" during Comic-Con weekend, according to an E! News eyewitness. The two portray Jughead and Betty on Riverdale, and like a number of the couples below, their characters are dating on the show as well.
Without further ado, let's reminisce on all of the lost love formed on The CW.
The Vampire Diaries pair was Hollywood's "It" couple from 2010 until their unfortunate break-up in 2013, though their characters continued dating on the show. Awkward?
Like their One Tree Hill characters, this duo sparked an IRL romance. Their relationship lasted four years before they broke it off in 2012.
After two years of dating on and off, this Gossip Girl pairing ended for good in 2010, probably because Chuck was still in love with Blair.
2012 saw the end of this Vampire Diaries pair after a year of dating. The actress, then Candice Accola, started dating future husband Joe King of pop-rock band The Fray soon after.
These One Tree Hill co-stars found love outside of the show and tied the knot in 2005, before going their separate ways after just five months of marriage. The series continued airing until 2012.
Now both married, these two once sparked a real-life romance while starring on Gossip Girl together. Theirthree-yearr relationship came to an end in 2010, but they remained castmates for two more seasons.
Another Gossip Girl couple came and went after the onscreen Blair and Carter called it quits in 2010.
Back in 2009 this couple got cozy after the actor held a recurring role in 90210, but parted ways a year later.
The four-year relationship between this Vampire Diaries duo recently came to an end in March of this year, though they were seen out holding hands again in May. Is there hope for this CW couple?
But unlike these relationships, let's hope Cole and Lili can break The CW curse and find success in bringing their on-screen love off-screen.
Riverdale returns to The CW on Oct. 11.