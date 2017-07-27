Paparazzo Hit By Justin Bieber Speaks Out: Find Out What He's Saying From the Hospital!

Justin Bieber is having a rough week to say the least.

Just a few days after the singer cancelled the rest of his Purpose World Tour, angering some fans, the 23-year-old singer had a nasty run-in with the paparazzi last night (literally!).

Justin was leaving church Wednesday when he got in a giant truck to drive away from the crowds of photographers. One pap unfortunately got run over by Justin's front passenger wheel during the incident.

So what is the pap saying today about getting hit by JB?

Watch the E! News clip for all the latest details on the incident, including the photog's statement!

