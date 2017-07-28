How about this for a flashback Friday? Raven's Home is reuniting Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné) and her old That's So Raven beau, Devon Carter (Jonathan McDaniel) on the Friday, July 28 episode titled "Big Trouble In Little Apartment" and E! News has your exclusive first look.

In the clip above, viewers learn that yes, as E! News previously reported, Devon and Raven got married and had Nia (Navia Robinson) and Booker (Issac Ryan Brown), and then divorced. Devon's in a bit of a pickle and needs Raven's help…to make sure his tie is right for a big meeting.