Not everyone you see Bella Thorne with is her new love interest.
The 19-year-old singer and actress caught up with E! News at the iGo.Live app launch party on Wednesday night—which was hosted by our very own Melanie Bromley—and opened up a bit about why she thinks people are obsessed with her love life.
"Obviously, people want to talk about who so-and-so is seeing, and this, this and that," she explained. "What's the most annoying part is that everybody thinks that if you're pictured out with anybody that you must be dating them or getting married or moving in."
She continued with a bit of advice for the media and those people: "Like, 'Yo, I literally have friends.' Like, I'll date people, yes, of course. But it doesn't mean every single person that I'm seen out with, I'm dating. It's a little bit interesting on that part."
Of course, that begged the question as to whether she and Scott Disick are more than just friends.
"Yeah, we're friends," she told us, smiling.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Aside from her love life, Thorne has also been busy with her music career.
"[I have] so much music coming out, different collabs, different people," she told us. "I have a lot of very serious songs coming out as well. They're all just coming out this year and however long I do this for."
She's also excited to be able to share some of these exciting adventures in her life with the newly released iGo.Live app, which takes livestreaming to a "whole new level" with the use of video effects and gifting opportunities.
"I think it's awesome because anytime that you can interact with people all over the world—especially the main core audience, like Russia and China—I don't get to always interact with those fans just with time differences and stuff," she said of the app. "So it's amazing you can just livestream to them."
Based upon her Snapchat and Instagram game right now, we're sure she'll take full advantage of the new opportunities with this app.