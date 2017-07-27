Not everyone you see Bella Thorne with is her new love interest.

The 19-year-old singer and actress caught up with E! News at the iGo.Live app launch party on Wednesday night—which was hosted by our very own Melanie Bromley—and opened up a bit about why she thinks people are obsessed with her love life.

"Obviously, people want to talk about who so-and-so is seeing, and this, this and that," she explained. "What's the most annoying part is that everybody thinks that if you're pictured out with anybody that you must be dating them or getting married or moving in."