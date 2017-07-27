James Corden Reveals His Dream Drop the Mic Rap Battle

As Drop the Mic makes the leap from wildly popular Late Late Show segment to proper game show on TBS, a seriously stacked list of stars have lined up to prove their worth in some epic rap battles. We're talking Vanessa Hudgens, Gina Rodriguez, Rob Gronkowski, James Van Der Beek and Chrissy Metz. Like we said, stacked.

But for executive producers James Corden and Jensen Carp, there's still one dream battle that remains elusive for them.

As the EPs appeared alongside hosts Method Man and Hailey Baldwin before reporters during the network's presentation at the Television Critics Association's summer 2017 press tour, they admitted that they've got some British legends on their mind when asked about dream guests.