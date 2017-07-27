James Corden Reveals His Dream Drop the Mic Rap Battle

As Drop the Mic makes the leap from wildly popular Late Late Show segment to proper game show on TBS, a seriously stacked list of stars have lined up to prove their worth in some epic rap battles. We're talking Vanessa Hudgens, Gina Rodriguez, Rob Gronkowski, James Van Der Beek and Chrissy Metz. Like we said, stacked.
But for executive producers James Corden and Jensen Carp, there's still one dream battle that remains elusive for them.
As the EPs appeared alongside hosts Method Man and Hailey Baldwin before reporters during the network's presentation at the Television Critics Association's summer 2017 press tour, they admitted that they've got some British legends on their mind when asked about dream guests.
"Judi Dench," Karp said, almost without hesitation, as his fellow panelists broke into laughter.
Corden agreed, taking the hilarious idea one step further. "I'd love to see Judi Dench vs. Maggie Smith, dame and dame, going at it, saying everything they've dreamed of saying over the last 30 years," he said, laughing. "I would 100 percent go along with that."
"It's our Biggie vs. Tupac," Karp joked. "It only ends with murder, that's what I think."
The series, which will premiere on TBS later this year, pits celebrities against one another as their battle rap skills are put to the test. And while some showed up ready to spit some verses of their own making (Fresh Off the Boat's Randall Park, in particular), Karp admitted that he and the show's writers sit down with each guest to make sure that the raps are hysterical, but no joke. "Some of these guys spit, they are really good. Everyone is really game to come in, so we put them together with battle writers and experts," he said. "We have a few hours to work with them and learn it and then go out there...we do this in a very credible way. We want to make sure anyone who is watching this who is a rap fan...it's not corny, it's an actual rap battle."
Drop the Mic debuts later this year on TBS.