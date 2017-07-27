Season two's in full swing!
The Arrangement stars Josh Henderson and Christine Evangelista have taken to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes pics while filming season two of E!'s hit series. In one video, the cute co-stars show off their adorable dance moves on set while in another, Josh poses inside Kyle West's home.
"Lights, camera, action, there's that Kyle smile! Filming for season 2 has officially begun," Josh wrote. Ht also shared, "And we're backkkkk! First shot of season 2 of @the_arrangement . So stoked. So blessed. Let's do this. #thearrangement."
Josh and Christine also hinted at what's to come in the sophomore season. "Hey yo! We're shooting season two of The Arrangement right now," Josh says to fans.
Christine adds, "And Megan's life is a lot more complicated now that she's met this one…As for IHM, we'll see."
"Things get sticky!" Josh teases. Get excited!
As fans will remember, season one ended with Megan vowing to get revenge on the Institute for the Higher mind after they kidnapped her and forced her into therapy.
"I'm very excited to see Megan kind of take control and come into her own," Christine told E! News exclusively after the finale. "She's dealt with the forgiveness, the burden that she's carried all along and the pain that she's carried all along. Now that she's able to sort of move on from it in some way and acknowledge what happened and just be honest about it to everyone around her, I think there's a lot of strength to be gained from that."
She continued, "I think Megan is in a very powerful position right now. She has a tremendous amount of strength, so I'm very excited to use that power in season two."