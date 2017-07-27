Season two's in full swing!

The Arrangement stars Josh Henderson and Christine Evangelista have taken to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes pics while filming season two of E!'s hit series. In one video, the cute co-stars show off their adorable dance moves on set while in another, Josh poses inside Kyle West's home.

"Lights, camera, action, there's that Kyle smile! Filming for season 2 has officially begun," Josh wrote. Ht also shared, "And we're backkkkk! First shot of season 2 of @the_arrangement . So stoked. So blessed. Let's do this. #thearrangement."