The paparazzi business as a whole, as far as gotcha shots and six-figure paydays go, is said to be in decline—but you wouldn't guess that business is slowing down if you look at Justin Bieber's day-to-day life.

Almost since the day he broke out with "Baby" in 2010, he has been one of the most consistently followed celebs in Hollywood (and abroad, and everywhere else). Spurred on in no small part by his own antics, particularly when he it seemed as though he just couldn't stop getting into trouble in 2013 and 2014, the ongoing fascination with Bieber is noticeable even within an industry that almost guarantees the famous (and particularly the young and famous) at least a small paparazzi escort at restaurants, at the airport, at the coffee shop, at the gym and other normal places they visit on a daily basis.

Bieber has said that by now he's just gotten used to being screamed at—usually with gleeful excitement but sometimes with lesser feelings—by fans or other onlookers wherever he goes. Up until about a year ago, he helped the insider fan experience along by sharing tons of fairly intimate pics on social media, but after negative comments about a relationship got to be too much last August, he temporarily shut down his Instagram account. He has since returned to regular Instagramming, but the days of a new headline a week about bratty (and sometimes illegal) behavior are behind us.

Yet the effects of the rigors of touring continued to pile up and, just this week, Bieber decided to do something about it.

But this isn't what Bieber had in mind when he decided it was time to slow down and take a break.