Blake Lively Defends Transgender Troops Against an Instagram Troll

Getty Images
Getty Images
Blake Lively has taken to Instagram to show her support for transgender rights.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump released a statement through a series of tweets that he plans to reinstate the ban preventing transgender individuals from serving in the United States Military.
In the proposed order, which was made with the help of "generals and military experts," Trump said, "Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail."
The Gossip Girl alum responded to the news with an Instagram post of the United States Army carrying an array of LGBT flags.
She told her followers, "THIS is America. WE the people. ALL THE PEOPLE. Today I stand with our fellow citizens. No human being is a burden. I believe in equality. In freedom. In opportunity. In kindness, acceptance, and fairness. I believe in this country, so I, and many others, sign the petition linked in the bio. Please join."
THIS is America. WE the people. ALL THE PEOPLE. Today I stand with our fellow citizens. No human being is a burden. I believe in equality. In freedom. In opportunity. In kindness, acceptance, and fairness. I believe in this country, so I, and many others, sign the petition linked in the bio. Please join..????????????
While thousands of fans showed their support, some disagreed.
One of Lively's "ex-followers" expressed his disagreement, commenting, "You catching that unfollow for this."
The actress offered a very mature response, saying, "I choose love. That's the only thing that we all have. It is peace. It is happiness. Not follows or unfollows. I wish happiness for you. And I hope you find that your heart has a bigger capacity than you give it credit for. I know it does."
Several other Hollywood LGBT members and allies have spoken out against the ban including Caitlyn Jenner, Jimmy Fallon and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.