Blake Lively Defends Transgender Troops Against an Instagram Troll

Blake Lively has taken to Instagram to show her support for transgender rights.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump released a statement through a series of tweets that he plans to reinstate the ban preventing transgender individuals from serving in the United States Military.

In the proposed order, which was made with the help of "generals and military experts," Trump said, "Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail."