Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie can agree on at least one thing about their 2016 breakup: "The whole family needs to heal," a source tells E! News. "Thankfully both parents are committed to making sure that happens." The actors, who married in 2014 at the request of their six kids, have largely stayed out of the spotlight after they decided to call it quits in September. Though Angelina spoke a bit about their split while promoting Netflix's First They Killed My Father a few months ago, it was Brad who granted the first substantial interview in GQ's Summer Style issue.

In the wide-ranging interview, Brad went into detail about the demise of his second marriage—though he was careful never to vilify the actress. Did the interview surprise her? "No," she says in Vanity Fair's September issue, looking unmoved (according to writer Evgenia Peretz). As for various reports that their communication has improved, the actress pauses. "We care for each other and care about our family," she offers, "and we are both working towards the same goal."