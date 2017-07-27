Ashley Olsen in Hot Pink Pants Is One Rare Sighting

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Seldon |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Celine Dion

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

This Drugstore Beauty Hack Promises Voluminous Lashes

Balmain Designer Explains Why Rihanna is a "Fashion Icon"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Ashley Olsen

Elder Ordonez / Splash News

Wait, what?

Ashley Olsen stepped out yesterday in hot. pink. pants.

The child actor-turned-designer gave her signature, all-black wardrobe the day off—she swapped her usual digs for a brighter (read: extremely bright) hue. One we don't think we've ever seen her wear. (This is shocking us in the best way possible.)

Not only were her pants pink, they were the boldest, most Barbie-like pair of high-waisted, wide-leg trousers. So question: Does this mean we can expect to see loud pops of color like this in The Row's next collection? Of course, we don't have the answer, but we sure hope so.

Photos

Ashley Olsen's Best Looks

Clearly, it's time to rethink pink. And to get you started, we've rounded up a variety of the best hot pink pants the internet has to offer.

Shop the Look

ESC: Pink Pants

Topshop

Crop Wide Leg Trousers, $55

ESC: Pink Pants

Stella McCartney

Octavia Cropped Wool-Twill Tapered Pants, $595

ESC: Pink Pants

ASOS

Highwaist Cigarette Pants, $45

Article continues below

ESC: Pink Pants

Antonio Berardi

Cropped Stretch-Wool Flared Pants, $690

ESC: Pink Pants

Boohoo

Martha Wide Leg Trouser, $24

ESC: Pink Pants

Mary Katrantzou

Onyx Pleated Crepe Wide-Leg Pants, Was: $825, Now: $347

Article continues below

ESC: Pink Pants

Zara

Cropped Trousers with Stretch Waist, Was: $50, Now: $20

ESC: Pink Pants

Gucci

Ruffled Cropped Metallic Tapered Pants, $2,300

ESC: Pink Pants

Juicy Couture

Venice Beach Del Ray Microterry Pants, $88

Article continues below

ESC: Pink Pants

Emilio Pucci

Wide Leg Silk Pants, Was: $1,359, Now: $815

For all the style inspiration you could ever want...

head to our IG page: @stylecollective!

TAGS/ Ashley Olsen , Life/Style , Style Collective , VG , Shopping , Fashion , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.