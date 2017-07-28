#FBF: See How Much Kylie Jenner Has Changed Over the Years, From Child TV Star to Bombshell Businesswoman

Kylie Jenner, Transformation, Growing up, GIF

Getty Images; Melissa Hebeler/E! News

Oh, how Kylie Jenner has changed!

For the past 10 years fans have watched the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling grow up on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The E! star has gone from an adorable 9-year-old to a bombshell business woman with the most famous pout on the planet (not to mention her always changing hair colors!).

While we wait for the premiere of her new E! show Life of Kylie, let's take a walk down memory lane by looking at Kylie's cutest childhood photos. See her transform and mature before your very eyes!

Watch

Life of Kylie on E! - First Look

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Various Years

Let's take a trip down memory lane by looking back at Kylie Jenner's cutest baby pics and childhood photos!

Kylie Jenner

1997

Stop. Too cute for words. Baby Kylie was born Aug. 10, 1997.

Bruce Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner

Scott Nelson/AFP/Getty Images

2000

Kylie walks her first red carpet at the premiere of The Emperor's New Groove.

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

2007

Who is that bright, sparkly young girl? A budding fashionista already!

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Jesse Grant/WireImage.com

2009

Kylie had major bangs back in 2009 at KIIS-FM's Wango Tango.

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

2010

Lighter hair, looking more grown up by the day! The sisters attend a charity even in L.A.

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

2011

Blue babies on the red carpet! Kendall and Kylie coordinate at a Hollywood premiere.

Kylie Jenner

JB Lacroix/FilmMagic

2011

Posing in Vegas!

Kylie Jenner

Manuel Munoz/PacificCoastNews.com

2012

Showing off a a new vibe in Miami.

Kylie Jenner

Kristina Bumphrey/Startraksphoto.com

2012

The model's career is taking off! Kylie walks the runway for Avril Lavigne's clothing line.

Kylie Jenner, MTV Movie Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2013

Rocking the crop top before it was the trend!

Kylie Jenner

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

2013

Look at that fierce pose!

Kylie Jenner, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2013

Kylie looks like a goddess at this film premiere!

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Angela Weiss/Getty Images

2014

Business women! 

Kylie Jenner

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

2014

Short black hair and all-black clothes. 

Kylie Jenner, American Music Awards 2014

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2014

Our first glimpse of Kylie with blue hair! Kylie stuns at the 2014 AMAs.

Kylie Jenner

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

2014

My what a year can do!

Kylie Jenner, Grammys After-Party

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Armani

2015

Kylie looks stunning and so mature!

Kylie Jenner

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

2015

The model and author looks gorgeous at a fashion show in NYC!

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Rob Latour/Invision/AP

2015

The reality star appears with sister Kendall Jenner at a screening for Paper Towns in West Hollywood on July 18.

Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Golden Globe After Party

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for InStyle

2016

Kylie and sister Kourtney Kardashian attend InStyle and Warner Bros.' 2016 Golden Globes after-party.

Kylie Jenner, Now and Then

Instagram

Now vs. Then!

She's all grown up!

Kylie Jenner

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Marie Claire

2016

Cover girl! Kylie, who landed one of Marie Claire's May issue covers, attends the magazine's "Fresh Faces" party.

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Jen Lowery / Splash News

2016

Sister time! Kendall and Kylie celebrate their Kendall + Kylie collection.

Kylie Jenner, Quay

Courtesy of Quay Australia

2017

Like mother, like daughter! Kylie channels mom Kris Jenner with a short hairdo while posing for a Quay sunglasses campaign.

Can you believe how much she's changed?!

Watch the premiere of Life of Kylie Sunday, August 6 at 9 p.m., only on E!

