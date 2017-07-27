Amy Schumer Is the Only Woman to Make Forbes' 2017 List of the World's Highest-Paid Comedians

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special

Netflix

Amy Schumer is in all-male company. 

For the second consecutive year, the award-winning star remains the only female comedian on Forbes' annual ranking of the top ten highest-paid comedians in the world. In 2016, she became the first woman to ever make the list, coming in fourth with an estimated annual income of $17 million.

On Thursday, the magazine released this year's ranking and revealed that, while Schumer once again made the cut, she dropped one spot. However, she made $20 million more this year at $37.5 million. 

The star is in quality company with Jerry Seinfeld leading the pack once again with $69 million while Chris Rock, Louis C.K., Dave Chappelle and Schumer trailed behind him with various eight figures a piece. 

Meanwhile, the list welcomes newcomer Sebastian Maniscalco, who earned a spot for the first time at number ten with $15 million. Kevin Hartand Jim Gaffigan are among the famous names to round out the list. However, with the recurring lack of women, it begs the annual question—what gives? 

To see where the final five fall, visit Forbes.com

