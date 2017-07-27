Amy Schumer is in all-male company.

For the second consecutive year, the award-winning star remains the only female comedian on Forbes' annual ranking of the top ten highest-paid comedians in the world. In 2016, she became the first woman to ever make the list, coming in fourth with an estimated annual income of $17 million.

On Thursday, the magazine released this year's ranking and revealed that, while Schumer once again made the cut, she dropped one spot. However, she made $20 million more this year at $37.5 million.

The star is in quality company with Jerry Seinfeld leading the pack once again with $69 million while Chris Rock, Louis C.K., Dave Chappelle and Schumer trailed behind him with various eight figures a piece.