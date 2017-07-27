Netflix
Amy Schumer is in all-male company.
For the second consecutive year, the award-winning star remains the only female comedian on Forbes' annual ranking of the top ten highest-paid comedians in the world. In 2016, she became the first woman to ever make the list, coming in fourth with an estimated annual income of $17 million.
On Thursday, the magazine released this year's ranking and revealed that, while Schumer once again made the cut, she dropped one spot. However, she made $20 million more this year at $37.5 million.
The star is in quality company with Jerry Seinfeld leading the pack once again with $69 million while Chris Rock, Louis C.K., Dave Chappelle and Schumer trailed behind him with various eight figures a piece.
After last topping the list in 2015, the longtime comedian is back in the number one slot with $69 million.
Last year's Oscars host is this year's runner up with $57 million.
The funny man is up four spots from 2015 with $52 million.
The star raked in $13 million last year—less than half of the $47 million paycheck he earned this year.
Once again, the Emmy winner is the only woman on the list. She dropped one spot from last year, but made $20 million more this year.
Meanwhile, the list welcomes newcomer Sebastian Maniscalco, who earned a spot for the first time at number ten with $15 million. Kevin Hartand Jim Gaffigan are among the famous names to round out the list. However, with the recurring lack of women, it begs the annual question—what gives?
To see where the final five fall, visit Forbes.com.