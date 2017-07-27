Kesha just released her latest song and music video off her album Rainbow, and of course, it's already got us singing and smiling along.

The hit, "Learn to Let Go," was the first song she wrote for the album, expressing a message about embracing your past but not letting it define you today. Thus, the music video to go with it takes us on a journey through some of the pop star's special childhood moments as a means of embracing that childlike innocence we tend to lose as we get older.

In fact, in an essay for Huffington Post, Kesha dives deeper into that idea.