Four years after filing a lawsuit against Michael Jackson's estate, Quincy Jones is hearing the sweet sound of a paycheck.

In 2013, the 84-year-old legendary music producer claimed in a lawsuit that "clandestine arrangements" put in place served to cheat him out of royalties he was due for his contributions to Jackson's earlier work. Jones co-produced three of Jackson's most notable albums, Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad.

According to court documents obtained by E! News at the time, Jones alleged that the recordings he worked on were edited and remixed in a way to deprive him of his deserved cut from projects like the This Is It documentary and two Cirque du Soleil shows that utilized Jackson's music. He filed against Sony Music Entertainment, Epic Records and MJJ Productions, controlled by the singer's estate, for breach of contract and sought at least $10 million in damages, a full accounting of what he was owed and other unspecified compensation—the total request amounting to roughly $30 million.