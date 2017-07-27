President Donald Trump announced via Twitter Wednesday that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals serving "in any capacity" in the U.S. armed forces. "Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail," Trump wrote, saying he'd reached the decision after consulting with "generals and military experts" about it.

Many people in Hollywood took to social media to criticize Trump, and late-night hosts on several TV networks found creative ways to show their support for the transgender community.

The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon, for example, invited transgender comedian Patti Harrison to deliver a three-minute monologue. "As a trans person, it's hard to articulate exactly how I feel. But I guess if I had to describe it, I'd say, 'Donald, you're so stupid. You are so stupid. You're lucky you're so hot,'" she joked. "When I saw the headline this morning, at first I just read, 'Donald Trump Bans Transgender People,' and I was like, 'Yeah, that sounds like him.' But then I realized it was just in the military and I was shocked because I assumed he already did that."