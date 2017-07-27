Justin Bieber Hits a Paparazzo With His Truck Outside Church

Justin Bieber hit a paparazzo with his truck Wednesday night after leaving City Church in Beverly Hills, police confirmed to E! News. According to an onlooker, the paparazzo was "on the ground moaning" after Bieber accidentally hurt him outside the Saban Theater at 9:24 p.m. PT.

"Justin slid into his truck in the alley. He got in the driver's seat and saw all the photographers flashing. He drove out slowly, and there was a group of photographers on the driver's side and a group on the passenger's side. Once he drove out, the driver's side paparazzo started walking around the front of the car. It was like a mob scene, flashing at him," an eyewitness says. "The group on the right passenger side got pinned against Kourtney Kardashian's car, parked on the sidewalk. The guy fell down in the mob—kind of under the front of the car—and the wheel ran over his leg when Justin accelerated. When the photographers stopped flashing and knelt down to help their friend, that's when Justin realized he hit someone and got out of the car to help."