A whopping 20 years has gone by since Rose left Jack in the icy ocean, but that doesn't mean our hearts haven't gone on thinking about the perfect screen gems and the villain who sought to rip the ill-fated lovers apart...

Now, two decades later, the film's trio of actors, comprised of Titanic's leads Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet and Billy Zane have reunited at the glittering Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation St. Tropez Gala in France—and we have to say the meet up was big—epic even—one may say even more massive than an iceberg!