USA
USA
Jessica Biel is ready to bring some summer thrills to the small screen.
We're less than one week away until the actress appears in USA's The Sinner. And while fans may know the Hollywood star from her roles in 7th Heaven, New Year's Eve and other projects, this one is more than a little different.
In the eight-episode series, Jessica plays a young mom who is overcome with an inexplicable fit of rage. What comes next is a startling act of violence that leaves many people asking one big question: Why did she do it?
Before the psychological thriller premieres, we decided to take a look back at some of Jessica's biggest roles to date.
Whether lending her voice to an animated episode or adding star-power to one of Garry Marshall's many movies, Jessica knows how to leave her mark or any job she takes.
USA Network
In the new USA limited series, Jessica Biel plays a young mother trying to find out what's causing her to have violent tendencies. Prepare to see the actress in a whole new way.
Warner Bros. Pictures
In Garry Marshall's holiday movie, Jessica Biel and Seth Meyers compete with another couple to snag the bonus given to the family of the first baby born in the new year.
The WB
Fans will never forget Jessica Biel's role as Mary Camden, the second oldest child in the family drama.
Article continues below
Jessica Biel plays a promiscuous party animal who finds herself sleeping with her roommate's budding love interest. An unforgettable love triangle on the big screen? You bet!
Warner Bros. Pictures
In Garry Marshall's star-studded movie, Jessica Biel portrays a publicist to a famous pro football player who hates Valentine's Day with a burning passion. Will he have a change of heart at the end of the movie? We would never spoil that.
New Line Cinema
The third film in the Blade film series tells the story of Blade, a wanted man by the FBI who must join forces with the Nightstalkers to face his most challenging enemy yet: Dracula.
Article continues below
Netflix
In one episode, Mr. Peanutbutter is noticeably jealous of Jessica Biel's friendship with Justin Timberlake. It certainly doesn't help when the actress hints that she would want to marry him.
Fox Searchlight
In the biographical drama film, Alfred Hitchcock (Anthony Hopkins) expresses his disappointment to Vera Miles (Jessica Biel) at how she didn't follow through on his plan to make her the next biggest star after Grace Kelly.
Twentieth Century Fox
The 2006 American drama film follows the lives of four Army National Guard soldiers (played by Samuel L. Jackson, Jessica Biel, Brian Presley and 50 Cent) in Iraq and their return to the United States.
Article continues below
Mark your calendars! Jessica stars in the limited series The Sinner premiering Wednesday, August 2 at 10 p.m. on USA.
(E! and USA are part of the NBCUniversal family)