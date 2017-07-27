19 Furry Slides You Can Wear in Summer

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Summer is not the time to layer up. We repeat: Wear as little as humanly possible when it's hot AF outside.
There is one little caveat, though: furry sandals. You may have noticed, as of late, that all of Hollywood has been trading their sneaks and booties in for the open-toed slip-on. At first glance, fuzzy footwear looks comfy (cloud-like, even), but you have to ask: Is it appropriate (read: cool enough) for summer weather?
Surprisingly, yes. Since the style is a slide, with just a wide strap holding it to your feet, the rest of your skin (thankfully) has room to breathe.
They're what you might call a fashion risk, but one well-worth taking.
Givenchy Mink Fur Slides, $595
Ugg Royale, $100
And remember: These particular shoes are meant to be a fun statement piece, so whether you wear yours with jean shorts, sweats or a dress, plan on standing out.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.