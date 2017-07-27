19 Furry Slides You Can Wear in Summer

Branded: Fur Slides

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Summer is not the time to layer up. We repeat: Wear as little as humanly possible when it's hot AF outside.

There is one little caveat, though: furry sandals. You may have noticed, as of late, that all of Hollywood has been trading their sneaks and booties in for the open-toed slip-on. At first glance, fuzzy footwear looks comfy (cloud-like, even), but you have to ask: Is it appropriate (read: cool enough) for summer weather?

Surprisingly, yes. Since the style is a slide, with just a wide strap holding it to your feet, the rest of your skin (thankfully) has room to breathe.

They're what you might call a fashion risk, but one well-worth taking.

Branded: Fur Slides

Topshop

Topshop Hoot Faux Fur Sliders, $32

Branded: Fur Slides

Suecomma Bonnie

Suecomma Bonnie Slide Sandals, $417

Branded: Fur Slides

Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Faux Fur Slides, $338

Branded: Fur Slides

FENTY by Rihanna

FENTY by Rihanna Faux-Fur Logo Slides, $90

Branded: Fur Slides

J/Slides NYC

J/Slides NYC Adorable Faux Fur Slide Sandal, $89

Branded: Fur Slides

Rock & Candy

Rock & Candy Faux Fur Platform Slide Sandal, $30

Branded: Fur Slides

Dune

Dune Lorii Faux-Fur Slide Sandals, $60

Branded: Fur Slides

Chiara Ferragni

Chiara Ferragni Embellished Eye Lamb Fur Sandals, $391

Branded: Fur Slides

Colors of California

Colors of California Patchwork Mink Fur Slide Sandals, $87

Branded: Fur Slides

Joshua Sanders

Joshua Sanders Faux Fur Slides, $240

Branded: Fur Slides

Topshop

Topshop Harissa Faux Fur Slide Sandal, $48

Branded: Fur Slides

Prada

Prada Fur Velvet Slide Sandal, $750

Branded: Fur Slides

Chloe

Chloe Kerenn Shearling Fur Sandals, $595

Branded: Fur Slides

Baja East

Baja East x FILA Slides, $95

Branded: Fur Slides

River Island

River Island Dark Red Fluffy Strap Sandals, $60

Branded: Fur Slides

Anya Hindmarch

Anya Hindmarch Smiley Slides, $725

Branded: Fur Slides

Dune

Dune Fluffy Faux Fur Slider, $37

Branded: Fur Slides

Givenchy

Givenchy Mink Fur Slides, $595

Branded: Fur Slides

Ugg

Ugg Royale, $100

And remember: These particular shoes are meant to be a fun statement piece, so whether you wear yours with jean shorts, sweats or a dress, plan on standing out.

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

