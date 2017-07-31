It's been a minute since Julianne Hough's idyllic, early July wedding, but we're still reeling from all the hair magic.

For her nuptials to hockey player Brooks Laich, the actress and dancer revealed natural, bright blonde tresses that looked both vibrant and healthy. Not only was she glowing, but her hair was, too. It's no secret that the Dancing With The Stars judge's locks goes through the ringer, especially when she's constantly in front of the camera.

So, our first question: How did her strands look so damn healthy? And, secondly: Who is responsible for her shiny, healthy-looking blonde tresses? The details are finally emerging! It was none other than longtime friend and hairstylist Riawna Capri (please see: Nina Dobrev and Kristin Cavallari for more client references), who recently took to Instagram to share the 10-hour process of how she transformed Julianne's hair.