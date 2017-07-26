Break out the wine glasses and Audrey Hepburn costumes, it looks like we're heading back to Monterey.
The chances of a second season for Big Little Lies are looking better every day, especially Wednesday, when HBO's programming president Casey Bloys told reporters at the 2017 Summer TCA Press Tour that the network is in talks with author Liane Moriarty about potential storylines.
"Liane taking her crack at it and I think that it's interesting," he said, according to ET Online. "I don't think [there's been] a time when we've gone to the writer of the novel, the source material, to come up with like, ‘Do you see ongoing stories?' I'll be very curious to see what she comes up with that. Normally you go to a TV writer, and say, ‘What do you see?'"
Moriarty, who released the book the breakout hit was base on in 2014, had previously revealed she had been approached about continuing the story on the small screen.
"The producers have asked me to see if I can come up with some ideas," she said in April. "I wouldn't write a new book but perhaps a new story and then we'll see what happens."
But would director Jean-Marc Vallee return, given his previous statements that he was done with Big Little Lies? Bloys hinted that executive producers and stars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman may be able to persuade him.
HBO
Still, Bloys stressed the importance of having the best story in place for a second season, saying, "We have to see the material and if it's worth everybody's time. If it is, then the conversation of directors [will happen]. I understand why Jean-Marc feels [that way]. He did that. He's doing another show for us, all eight episodes. But Nicole and Reese can be very persuasive."
Witherspoon and Kidman, who both earned Emmy nominations for their acting work, in addition to the series being nominated, are both open to returning as Madeleine and Celeste.
"We're talking to Liane Moriarty, who wrote the book, about how could these characters go on, what would happen?" Witherspoon told E! News. "We definitely left it open-ended so there's a possibility there."
So what stories would Moriarty be interested in telling in a second season? For starters, more Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz).
"The obvious thing is, first of all, I think we could bring in more of Bonnie's story from the book," the author said about a potential second season. "And also what happens next [for Celeste]. That's the question that's also a really interesting thing, when you've been through a relationship like that, how do you feel now? How would she feel? She's grieving. She's still grieving for the end of a terrible relationship and I think that would be a really interesting thing to explore. So there's a whole lot of different storylines."