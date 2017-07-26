Break out the wine glasses and Audrey Hepburn costumes, it looks like we're heading back to Monterey.

The chances of a second season for Big Little Lies are looking better every day, especially Wednesday, when HBO's programming president Casey Bloys told reporters at the 2017 Summer TCA Press Tour that the network is in talks with author Liane Moriarty about potential storylines.

"Liane taking her crack at it and I think that it's interesting," he said, according to ET Online. "I don't think [there's been] a time when we've gone to the writer of the novel, the source material, to come up with like, ‘Do you see ongoing stories?' I'll be very curious to see what she comes up with that. Normally you go to a TV writer, and say, ‘What do you see?'"