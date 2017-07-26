Drugstore Swaps for Expensive Beauty Products Celebs Love

24kt gold face masks, patented antioxidant technology, rare tropical botanicals—what would you buy if you had an unlimited beauty budget?
Celebrities and their luxurious beauty routines continue to prove that you can't put a price on beauty. When cameras are constantly flashing, flawless skin is a must and beauty lovers, like Kim Kardashian and Erika Jayne, aren't afraid to spend major dough to be camera-ready.
But, let's be real. Most of us just want to be Instagram-ready, and you don't need super-luxe products to do that. You need products that will keep your skin plump and hydrated, and makeup that will bring out your best features. Good news: You can find these in your local drugstore.
We've done all of the work for you. We found the crazy-expensive products that celebrities can't live without, read up on their benefits and ingredients, then found the drugstore products that have similar properties.
Ready to give your skin the celeb treatment (without breaking the bank)? Keep scrolling!
"Guerlain moisturizer is my favorite—it's really heavy, which I like, but it's so expensive, so I ask for it for Christmas and my birthday," the model-turned-beauty-entrepreneur said.
Guerlain prides itself on products that intensely moisturize their skin, and this lotion is one of their signature products. They use Gold Orchid Technology to create its thick texture and floral scent.
Don't have $455 to spend on Kim's fav? No worries. This product uses safflowers for a floral scent, and includes collagen to fight pre-mature aging.
Swiss Formula Collagen Elastin All Skin Types Facial Moisturizer, $6
The Goop owner certainly loves her eco-luxe products. They're natural, paraban-free, but also quite costly. Her love has resulted in a Goop skin-care line, in collaboration with Juice Beauty.
The Goop Eye Cream uses olive butter, sandalwood nut oil and peptides to firm and hydrate the eyes.
Perfecting Eye Cream, $90
If you're looking for an organic, clean, olive-based eye cream, this drugstore product is a great option.
It's no secret that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star loves her beauty products (remember when she revealed her makeup bag?).
This bronzer from the Tom Ford Soleil Collection is the secret to her Dancing With the Stars glow.
The Ultimate Bronzer, $110
This Target-exclusive beauty brand created bronzers that mimics naturally sun-kissed skin (similar to the inspiration for the Soleil Collection).
The Blackish actress has been in the limelight for quite some time, and never looks overdone. Her makeup is simple, because her skin is flawless. Her secret: Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum.
The product uses over 22 active botanicals and has won several awards. "When I put this on I look like I've slept for two-days straight! When you wake up, eat Special K Nourish cereals, apply this serum and you're fueled for the day," the actress told Essence.
Active Botanical Serum, $185
This product also provides a skin glow using active botanicals.
The model, who was the face of the La Mer Moments campaign in 2015, developed an obsession with the brand's elixir. She claims it helped her avoid stretch marks during her pregnancy.
Combining their Miracle Broth and Lime Tea Extract, the elixir boosts cell regeneration, preventing scarring.
The Concentrate, $460
This product also contains patented antioxidant technology to repair skin.
The model and Miss USA 2012's beauty routine is golden...literally.
This mask uses pure gold and plant stem cells to renew skin and fight against wrinkles.
Pure gold? Check. Plant stem cells? Not quite, but this mask is $4 and promises luminosity.
The Modern Family star doesn't leave the house without sunscreen.
"This sunscreen is super-lightweight," she shared with InStyle. "I make sure to apply it to my décolletage too."
When it comes to beauty, it's all about quality. But, if quality comes with a drugstore price, we're all over it.
Happy shopping, beauty lovers!