Drugstore Swaps for Expensive Beauty Products Celebs Love

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Lily Collins

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Why Does Prince George Always Wear Shorts?

Angelia Jolie Opens Up About Life After Brad Pitt

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Drugstore Beauty Week Banner

24kt gold face masks, patented antioxidant technology, rare tropical botanicals—what would you buy if you had an unlimited beauty budget? 

Celebrities and their luxurious beauty routines continue to prove that you can't put a price on beauty. When cameras are constantly flashing, flawless skin is a must and beauty lovers, like Kim Kardashian and Erika Jayne, aren't afraid to spend major dough to be camera-ready.

But, let's be real. Most of us just want to be Instagram-ready, and you don't need super-luxe products to do that. You need products that will keep your skin plump and hydrated, and makeup that will bring out your best features. Good news: You can find these in your local drugstore. 

Photos

Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Products

We've done all of the work for you. We found the crazy-expensive products that celebrities can't live without, read up on their benefits and ingredients, then found the drugstore products that have similar properties. 

Ready to give your skin the celeb treatment (without breaking the bank)? Keep scrolling! 

ESC: Kim Kardashian West

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kim Kardashian

"Guerlain moisturizer is my favorite—it's really heavy, which I like, but it's so expensive, so I ask for it for Christmas and my birthday," the model-turned-beauty-entrepreneur said.

ESC: Celeb Luxury and Drugstore Products

Guerlain

Guerlain prides itself on products that intensely moisturize their skin, and this lotion is one of their signature products. They use Gold Orchid Technology to create its thick texture and floral scent.

Orchidee Imperiale Rich Cream, $455

ESC: Celeb Luxury and Drugstore Products

St. Ives

Don't have $455 to spend on Kim's fav? No worries. This product uses safflowers for a floral scent, and includes collagen to fight pre-mature aging.

Swiss Formula Collagen Elastin All Skin Types Facial Moisturizer, $6

Article continues below

ESC: Gwyneth Paltrow

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop owner certainly loves her eco-luxe products. They're natural, paraban-free, but also quite costly. Her love has resulted in a Goop skin-care line, in collaboration with Juice Beauty.

ESC: Celeb Luxury and Drugstore Products

Goop

The Goop Eye Cream uses olive butter, sandalwood nut oil and peptides to firm and hydrate the eyes.

Perfecting Eye Cream, $90

ESC: Celeb Luxury and Drugstore Products

Organic Doctor

If you're looking for an organic, clean, olive-based eye cream, this drugstore product is a great option.

Virgin Olive Oil Eye Serum, $24

Article continues below

ESC: Erika Jayne

Tiffany Rose/Getty Images

Erika Jayne

It's no secret that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star loves her beauty products (remember when she revealed her makeup bag?).

ESC: Celeb Luxury and Drugstore Products

Tom Ford

This bronzer from the Tom Ford Soleil Collection is the secret to her Dancing With the Stars glow.

The Ultimate Bronzer, $110

ESC: Celeb Luxury and Drugstore Products

Pixie By Petra

This Target-exclusive beauty brand created bronzers that mimics naturally sun-kissed skin (similar to the inspiration for the Soleil Collection).

Beauty Bronzer + Kabuki Brush, $18

Article continues below

ESC: Tracee Ellis Ross

Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Blackish actress has been in the limelight for quite some time, and never looks overdone. Her makeup is simple, because her skin is flawless. Her secret: Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum.

ESC: Celeb Luxury and Drugstore Products

Vintner's Daughter

The product uses over 22 active botanicals and has won several awards. "When I put this on I look like I've slept for two-days straight! When you wake up, eat Special K Nourish cereals, apply this serum and you're fueled for the day," the actress told Essence.

Active Botanical Serum, $185

ESC: Celeb Luxury and Drugstore Products

Botanics

This product also provides a skin glow using active botanicals. 

All Bright Radiance Concentrate Serum, $10

Article continues below

ESC: Chrissy Teigen

Walter McBride/WireImage

Chrissy Teigen

The model, who was the face of the La Mer Moments campaign in 2015, developed an obsession with the brand's elixir. She claims it helped her avoid stretch marks during her pregnancy.

ESC: Celeb Luxury and Drugstore Products

La Mer

Combining their Miracle Broth and Lime Tea Extract, the elixir boosts cell regeneration, preventing scarring.

The Concentrate, $460

ESC: Celeb Luxury and Drugstore Products

MISSHA

This product also contains patented antioxidant technology to repair skin.

Time Revolution Night Repair Science Activator Ampoule, $49

Article continues below

ESC: Olivia Culpo

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo

The model and Miss USA 2012's beauty routine is golden...literally.

ESC: Celeb Luxury and Drugstore Products

Adore Cosmetic

This mask uses pure gold and plant stem cells to renew skin and fight against wrinkles.

Golden Touch Magnetic Facial Mask, $995

ESC: Celeb Luxury and Drugstore Products

Miss Spa

Pure gold? Check. Plant stem cells? Not quite, but this mask is $4 and promises luminosity.

Restore and Brighten 24K Gold Radiance Mask, $4

Article continues below

ESC: Sofia Vergara

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Sofia Vergara

The Modern Family star doesn't leave the house without sunscreen

ESC: Celeb Luxury and Drugstore Products

La Mer

"This sunscreen is super-lightweight," she shared with InStyle. "I make sure to apply it to my décolletage too."

The Broad Spectrum SPF 50 UV Protecting Fluid, $95

ESC: Celeb Luxury and Drugstore Products

La Roche Posay

Anthelios 50 Mineral Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid, $31 

Article continues below

When it comes to beauty, it's all about quality. But, if quality comes with a drugstore price, we're all over it.

Happy shopping, beauty lovers!

TAGS/ Olivia Culpo , Tracee Ellis Ross , Sofia Vergara , Chrissy Teigen , Kim Kardashian , Erika Jayne , Style Collective , Top Stories , Beauty , Life/Style , Gwyneth Paltrow , Shopping , VG
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.