Drugstore Swaps for Expensive Beauty Products Celebs Love

24kt gold face masks, patented antioxidant technology, rare tropical botanicals—what would you buy if you had an unlimited beauty budget?

Celebrities and their luxurious beauty routines continue to prove that you can't put a price on beauty. When cameras are constantly flashing, flawless skin is a must and beauty lovers, like Kim Kardashian and Erika Jayne, aren't afraid to spend major dough to be camera-ready.

But, let's be real. Most of us just want to be Instagram-ready, and you don't need super-luxe products to do that. You need products that will keep your skin plump and hydrated, and makeup that will bring out your best features. Good news: You can find these in your local drugstore.