Elizabeth Hurley has a new man in her life, and his name is David Foster!

A source tells E! News the 52-year-old model and successful record producer are "dating" and in the "early stages" of a relationship after a years-long friendship recently turned romantic.

Hurley and Foster first sparked dating rumors when photographers spotted the pair boarding a private jet at an airport in Olbia, Italy. The Royals star flashed a smile while walking through an Italian airport on Tuesday, with Foster by her side. A friend of the publicly unconfirmed couple also shared a group photo from their vacation aboard an extremely luxe yacht, which featured Hurley and Foster sitting closely.

So what brought these two celebs together? Our insider explains, "They have known each other for years now as they have many mutual friends, but recently became romantic... [David] talks very highly of Elizabeth."