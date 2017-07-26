FrezzaLaFata / Ciao Pix / BACKGRID
Elizabeth Hurley has a new man in her life, and his name is David Foster!
A source tells E! News the 52-year-old model and successful record producer are "dating" and in the "early stages" of a relationship after a years-long friendship recently turned romantic.
Hurley and Foster first sparked dating rumors when photographers spotted the pair boarding a private jet at an airport in Olbia, Italy. The Royals star flashed a smile while walking through an Italian airport on Tuesday, with Foster by her side. A friend of the publicly unconfirmed couple also shared a group photo from their vacation aboard an extremely luxe yacht, which featured Hurley and Foster sitting closely.
So what brought these two celebs together? Our insider explains, "They have known each other for years now as they have many mutual friends, but recently became romantic... [David] talks very highly of Elizabeth."
A separate source detailed David and Elizabeth's getaway. We're told the ageless beauty joined the musically-inclined star and a big group of friends and family "for about three days as they cruised around Sardinia" on Bob Manoukian luxury barge called the Siran.
"They looked like a couple in the beginning stages of getting to know each other," our insider dished. "They were with a group of friends, but they had some private flirty moments together where they laughed and got close."
This could potentially mark Hurley's first relationship since she split from cricketer Shane Warne in 2013. However, the English model told E! News back in 2015 what exactly she looks for in a man.
"I do like to laugh," she told us. "I like someone who's loyal and kind of fabulous." Looks like she might have found someone who's meeting the criteria!
Foster on the other hand, has been split from his ex-wife Yolanda Hadid, mother of Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, since 2015, and this isn't the first time since then he's sparked romance speculation. He was seen getting cozy with American Idol alum Katharine McPhee back in May of t s year, and turned heads when he stepped out with supermodel Christie Brinkley at the end of 2016.
"I tend to go from marriage to marriage—leaving one wife for another," Foster, who's been married four times, told Vanity Fair in January. "This is the first time in my adult life that I've been single. It's a very powerful feeling, but I'm not used to it."
Hurley and Foster have yet to comment on the relationship.