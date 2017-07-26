Chrissy Teigen is absolutely in love with family and fast food.

As the supermodel celebrates the launch of McDelivery—a partnership between McDonald's and UberEATs—the proud mom to baby Luna is opening up about the joys motherhood and her hopes for the future.

While traveling through New York City with E! News' Jason Kennedy, Chrissy revealed that nobody is pressuring her to have more children. At the same time, she can't help but think about a future with more babies.

"I probably think about it more than anybody. I cannot wait to have the biggest family," she shared with us. "Everybody is curious. They're like, 'When are you going to do it? When are you going to do it? When's the process going to start?' It's so fun absorbing baby Luna right now."

Chrissy continued, "I think I'm enjoying my time absorbing and seeing everything—all her new little steps and new moments—and being there for them."