Chrissy Teigen is absolutely in love with family and fast food.
As the supermodel celebrates the launch of McDelivery—a partnership between McDonald's and UberEATs—the proud mom to baby Luna is opening up about the joys motherhood and her hopes for the future.
While traveling through New York City with E! News' Jason Kennedy, Chrissy revealed that nobody is pressuring her to have more children. At the same time, she can't help but think about a future with more babies.
"I probably think about it more than anybody. I cannot wait to have the biggest family," she shared with us. "Everybody is curious. They're like, 'When are you going to do it? When are you going to do it? When's the process going to start?' It's so fun absorbing baby Luna right now."
Chrissy continued, "I think I'm enjoying my time absorbing and seeing everything—all her new little steps and new moments—and being there for them."
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for McDonald's
One thing baby Luna has developed an interest in is all things food and cooking. While Chrissy is all about keeping things safe in the kitchen, she knows her daughter is already trying to learn a few things from mom.
"Every day it's something new with her. More than anything, I love seeing her little palette. She will eat anything and everything. I just think it's so fascinating," Chrissy shared. "You give her the whisk and she knows exactly what to do the second you teach her. It's really cute."
When not whipping up dishes from her best-selling cookbook Cravings, Chrissy is the first to admit that she loves a little fast food. After all, this is the proud mom who had McDonald's cater her baby shower.
So when the fast-food giant created McDelivery with UberEATs, Chrissy was just a little bit excited.
"I'm so grateful that I reached the point in life where all my favorite things come together, which is food delivery and McDonalds," she joked to E! News. "I don't have to do anything. I have no shame about loving fast food."
As for how the model looks so good even after indulging in a few tasty items, Chrissy says it's all about balance.
"I will cook all day and when you're tasting all day and cooking all day, I tend not to eat it for dinner," she explained.
Chrissy continued, "I've always been weird about talking diets and talking fitness because what works for somebody doesn't work for other people. There's a good balance in everything."
To hear more of our exclusive interview with Chrissy Teigen, watch E! News tonight at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.