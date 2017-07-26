Kendra Wilkinson's known for making her private life public and her recent interview with E! News is certainly no different!

Kendra got down and dirty during a fun-filled meet up with E! News' Erin Lin while gearing up for her show, Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man, in Las Vegas. The interview starts off sweetly as the former The Girls Next Store star explains how she and husband Hank Baskett are working hard at being in a long-distance relationship.

To survive as a couple in a long-distance relationship, Kendra explains that communication is key.

"We're eight years in a our marriage now, so communication is what we have to hang on to right now to keep our relationship strong. To be honest with you, it was weak at first," she confessed. "I was starting to really miss home, he was starting to miss me. It was almost like a detox we were both going through because we’re so used to being together every minute of the day…now that we’re apart, it was heavy, it was pretty intense. Now we’re starting to find our way."

Well that's all fine and lovely, but then the interview quickly devolves into some pretty serious sexy talk!