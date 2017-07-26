Hungry, anyone?

While you might still be lacking an appetite due to any scene involving Sam Tarly (John Bradley) from the last two episodes of Game of Thrones, you might just change your tune after hearing this news: Hot Pie opened a Game of Thrones bakery IRL!

Ben Hawkey, who plays Arya's (Maisie Williams) baker apprentice friend (and just recently reappeared on the series), has opened his own business with the incredible name of "You Know Nothing John Dough." He sells direwolf-shaped breads through the UK delivery service Deliveroo—or at least he did. The breads are currently sold out, which makes sense because they sound delicious.

According to the bakery's page on Deliveroo, the breads are made from wholewheat cornbread with orange zest, inspired by the bread Hot Pie used to make for Arya on the show.