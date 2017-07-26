Hungry, anyone?
While you might still be lacking an appetite due to any scene involving Sam Tarly (John Bradley) from the last two episodes of Game of Thrones, you might just change your tune after hearing this news: Hot Pie opened a Game of Thrones bakery IRL!
Ben Hawkey, who plays Arya's (Maisie Williams) baker apprentice friend (and just recently reappeared on the series), has opened his own business with the incredible name of "You Know Nothing John Dough." He sells direwolf-shaped breads through the UK delivery service Deliveroo—or at least he did. The breads are currently sold out, which makes sense because they sound delicious.
According to the bakery's page on Deliveroo, the breads are made from wholewheat cornbread with orange zest, inspired by the bread Hot Pie used to make for Arya on the show.
Deliveroo
Hot Pie first met up with Arya in the first season, and was one of the orphans she found herself running around with throughout her journey to become a faceless man. She left him behind in season three when an innkeeper discovered Hot Pie's baking talents, and until last week, the last time we saw him was when he baked Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) some direwolf bread in season four.
In the most recent episode, Hot Pie returned to cook for Arya once again, and to inform her that Jon (Kit Harington) and Sansa (Sophie Turner) were back in charge of Winterfell after defeating the Boltons, meaning she could finally go home.
"Hot Pie's Direwolf loaves are a favorite for Game of Thrones fans, and people are always asking me for the secret of my recipe," said Hawkey, according to Hypebeast. "I can't share that, but Deliveroo customers will have the chance to try them themselves. You don't even need to take a dangerous walk down the King's Road to visit, it comes to you."
Let us know when it can come to us in the US, please!
Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.