Angelina Jolie is bringing attention to a condition many fans didn't know she suffered from until now.
In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the actress and humanitarian opened up about developing hypertension and Bell's palsy.
"Sometimes women in families put themselves last," she said with the publication, "until it manifests itself in their own health." While Angelina credits acupuncture for her full recovery from the diagnosis, many readers have some questions about the rare condition.
According to neurologist Dr. Isha Gupta, who has not treated Angelina, Bell's palsy is described as muscle weakness on one side of the face that is caused by the dysfunction of the nerve that controls facial movement.
The condition is not associated with menopause and there's not a clear association with stress causing it.
Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/Vanity Fair
While every case is different, Dr. Isha claims that having the condition and being an actress may bring some complications on a professional level.
"There are mild forms that can be hard to notice. but even mild forms for someone who partly relies on her looks can be devastating. We don't know how severe her case was or how long it lasted–a lot of times it resolves on its own," Dr. Isha shared with us after viewing photos from her magazine shoot. "She looks very close to normal. Without doing an examination, it's hard to say but she looks pretty close to recovered."
During her open and honest interview, Angelina also revealed that her skin has become drier and she has extra gray hairs. While Bell's palsy may have nothing to do with those specific symptoms, the Oscar winner is making it clear that her health is a top priority.
"I can't tell if it's menopause or if it's just been the year I've had," Angelina shared with the publication. "I actually feel more of a woman because I feel like I'm being smart about my choices, and I'm putting my family first, and I'm in charge of my life and my health. I think that's what makes a woman complete."
Today, Angelina remains focused on her children, health and passion projects including Netflix's First They Killed My Father. In other words, this diagnosis isn't going to bring the Hollywood A-lister down.
"It is important to remember that Angelina's life is not at risk and her career is not over, but she does need to take care of herself," Dr. Isha added.
—Reporting by Beth Sobol