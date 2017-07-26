Angelina Jolie is bringing attention to a condition many fans didn't know she suffered from until now.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the actress and humanitarian opened up about developing hypertension and Bell's palsy.

"Sometimes women in families put themselves last," she said with the publication, "until it manifests itself in their own health." While Angelina credits acupuncture for her full recovery from the diagnosis, many readers have some questions about the rare condition.

According to neurologist Dr. Isha Gupta, who has not treated Angelina, Bell's palsy is described as muscle weakness on one side of the face that is caused by the dysfunction of the nerve that controls facial movement.

The condition is not associated with menopause and there's not a clear association with stress causing it.