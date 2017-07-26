Lupita Nyong'o Went Undercover at Comic-Con in the Most Fantastic Way

You may have seen Lupita Nyong'o at Comic-Con without realizing it.

The Oscar winner shared a video today of her attending the event completely undercover in a pink Power Ranger ensemble, and having the time of her life. She shamelessly danced around the convention floor to Kendrick Lamar's "i," totally undetected by the swarm of people around her. And of course, the actress included footage of her excitedly pointing out a small Maz Kanata figurine, an alien who she voices in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

"Did you see me at Comic Con?!" Nyong'o captioned her Instagram post. Well if you spotted a dancing Power Ranger, you most likely did.