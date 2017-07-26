Lupita Nyong'o Went Undercover at Comic-Con in the Most Fantastic Way

You may have seen Lupita Nyong'o at Comic-Con without realizing it.

The Oscar winner shared a video today of her attending the event completely undercover in a pink Power Ranger ensemble, and having the time of her life. She shamelessly danced around the convention floor to Kendrick Lamar's "i," totally undetected by the swarm of people around her. And of course, the actress included footage of her excitedly pointing out a small Maz Kanata figurine, an alien who she voices in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

"Did you see me at Comic Con?!" Nyong'o captioned her Instagram post. Well if you spotted a dancing Power Ranger, you most likely did.

Did you see me at Comic Con?! #SDCC2017

A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on

The 12 Years a Slave actress also shared a hilarious separate video of her apparent means of arriving at the San Diego convention: walking the streets in full Power Ranger garb.

So what other Hollywood A-listers have gone undercover at the annual pop culture gathering? Scroll down to find out! 

Maisie Williams, 2014 Comic-Con

Instagram

Maisie Williams

The Game of Thrones star surprised everyone when she arrived to the 2014 Comic-Con looking nothing like her HBO cast, but rather, everyone's favorite friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. 

2015 Comic-Con, Jared Leto

Twitter

Jared Leto

Sure, the actor may have played The Joker in Suicide Squad, but he chose a different look at the 2015 Comic-Con: baboon. 

Henry Cavill , 2016 Comic-Con

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for DC Entertainment

Henry Cavill

The Superman star pranked fellow A-listers when he showed up incognito in a Guy Fawkes mask to the 2016 San Diego Comic-Con. 

2015 Comic-Con, Mark Ruffalo

Facebook

Mark Ruffalo

That can't be the Hulk! That's what fans must have been thinking when the Avengers actor arrived to the 2015 Comic-Con disguised as a cigar-toting old man. 

Andrew Garfield, 2011 Comic-Con

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Andrew Garfield

Ahead of his debut as Spider-Man on the silver screen, the Oscar nominee gave fans a taste of what to expect when he showed up to the 2011 San Diego Comic-Con in full costume. 

Audrina Patridge, 2014 Comic-Con

David Tonnessen, PacificCoastNews

Audrina Patridge

This Hills alum didn't need a mask to go incognito at the 2014 San Diego Comic-Con—just some blue paint!

Bryan Cranston, 2013 Comic-Con

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bryan Cranston

They may already share the same face, but even the Breaking Bad star managed to fool fans at the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con with a mask of himself

Daniel Radcliffe, Spider-man, Comic-Con

MTV

Daniel Radcliffe

The Harry Potter alum traded in a wand for a Spider-Man mask at the 2014 Comic-Con. 

This happened! #sdcc2017

A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on

The costume change came when Nyong'o wasn't busy on the Marvel panel for the upcoming Black Panther, in which she plays Nakia. Top secret footage currently unavailable online was screened at the event, and a new poster for the film was unveiled.

Alongside Nyong'o, Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Andy Serkis, Danai Gurira and Martin Freeman and is set to hit theaters on Feb. 16, 2018.

