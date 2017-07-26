The video was shared in collaboration with the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House, an organization founded by Brown to provide resources for victims of domestic violence. The 24-hour emergency shelter is based in Los Angeles and offers housing and counseling to battered women and their kids in need, according to their website.

Gordon, who was found legally responsible for Bobbi Kristina's death and ordered to pay more than $36 million to the family, has not commented publicly on the anniversary.

As for what could have been in terms of Bobbi Kristina's future, aspirations in pursuing a music career were well documented prior to her passing. A close friend of her's, Alex Reid, told E! News that Bobbi Kristina had plans to travel to Los Angeles days after she was found unresponsive.

"She really wanted to make a name for herself in the music world," Reid shared after her death. "She was really excited about it. She wanted to continue the legacy of her mom. She had spent the past year writing and singing new songs and would often make little videos of herself happily singing as she sat around her swimming pool in the afternoon. She was really keen to be known not just as Whitney Houston's daughter but also as herself. She wanted to make her mother proud."