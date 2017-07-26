Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage for Turner Networks
Macaulay Culkin's glow up is so real right now.
We all remember him as one of our childhood heroes thanks to his role as tricky, little Kevin McCallister in Home Alone. But as he got older and stepped away from acting for a while, he seemed to take a bit of a turn...far away from the cute child star he once was.
As you may recall, Culkin worried fans in 2012 when photos surfaced of him looking rail-thin, tired and gaunt. Over the years, his image rarely changed, and he continued to spark conversation about his well-being, including speculation over whether he was heavily using drugs. He responded to in an interview last year, denying the allegations and noting that people don't really have a right to be concerned about him, considering his separation from the spotlight.
Well, now the 36-year-old is back in the spotlight, giving us proof that maybe he really is just fine...and by fine, we mean fiiiiiine.
Without further ado, we present to you 2017's Greatest Makeover (thus far, at least): The New and Improved, Super Hunky Macaulay Culkin.
Splash News
Rocking black jeans, boots and a chambray shirt, Culkin stepped out in Los Angeles earlier this week looking healthy, glowing and hotter than ever.
He appears to have put on a healthy amount of weight and cut his hair into a wispy, messy style that fits him and his five o'clock-shadowed jawline just right. Not to mention, the addition of the retro, thick-rimmed square glasses make him the kinda-nerdy, kinda-hipster hunk we wouldn't mind enjoying an organic hemp milk latte with.
Perhaps the transformation is for his new role in Changeland, his upcoming film with Seth Green and former Disney star Brenda Song.
In fact, the night that these life-altering photos were snapped, Culkin was actually spotted hanging out with Song. The two enjoyed dinner together in Hollywood at Craig's restaurant.
Though it's unclear whether the two are romantically involved, one thing is definitely clear: We can't wait to see more of this Culkin transformation. Swoon!