Macaulay Culkin's glow up is so real right now.

We all remember him as one of our childhood heroes thanks to his role as tricky, little Kevin McCallister in Home Alone. But as he got older and stepped away from acting for a while, he seemed to take a bit of a turn...far away from the cute child star he once was.

As you may recall, Culkin worried fans in 2012 when photos surfaced of him looking rail-thin, tired and gaunt. Over the years, his image rarely changed, and he continued to spark conversation about his well-being, including speculation over whether he was heavily using drugs. He responded to in an interview last year, denying the allegations and noting that people don't really have a right to be concerned about him, considering his separation from the spotlight.