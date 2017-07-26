Jennifer Aniston may be a horrible boss, but she's definitely a really great friend.

The 48-year-old superstar turned up on Hollywood Blvd. earlier today to honor her former Horrible Bosses co-star and longtime pal Jason Bateman at his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony.

The touching and also hilarious speech told of the twosome's long and storied friendship and the many iterations that it, along with Bateman's career, has taken.

In the speech, Aniston spoke about the Ozark actor's lengthy career which began in 1982 with a recurring role on Little House on the Prairie and that despite all the odds has continued for more than 35 more years.

Speaking of her "partner in crime," the former Friends star said, "One thing has proven itself to be true and that is having longevity in this business is not easy. Especially starting out as a child actor. Usually that's a story that doesn't always end well." She then joked, "When I actually met Jason it was kind of looking like it could go either way."