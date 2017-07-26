Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts Reunite at Son's 10th Birthday

On Sept. 26, 2016, the couple released a joint statement, "Over the past few months we've come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple. It is with great love, respect, and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship. While we appreciate your curiosity and support, we ask the press to be mindful of our children and respect their right to privacy."

In May, Naomi, who is rumored to be dating Billy Crudup, opened up to Vogue Australia, about the state of her relationship with his former partner.

"There are good days and bad days. Liev and I are on great terms and we're trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children, and we hope to keep moving forward in that way. He's fantastic dad, a wonderful, wonderful man, and we still want the absolute best for each other," she revealed. "So, that's pretty much all I'll say."