It's Angelina Jolie's turn to talk.

Nearly a year after one of Hollywood's most iconic couples called it quits, one half of the former Mr. and Mrs. Jolie-Pitt is finally speaking her peace.

In a lengthy interview for Vanity Fair, the Oscar winner and mother of six invites readers into her new normal as a single parent with an empty house, looming new film, First They Killed My Father, and a fresh chapter of her life already in motion.

While she's skittish about discussing her and Brad Pitt's separation or going into great detail about the fallout of their marriage, she sounds unfiltered on most other topics, including the decision to have her ovaries removed, figuring out how to "keep house" and the physical toll the last year has taken.

Here are all of the shocking things we learned from Jolie's sit-down: