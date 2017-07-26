Tia Mowry is ready to bury the hatchet with Charlize Theron.
The Sister, Sister star made headlines back in 2014 when she revealed to In Touch that she had a negative experience running into the Atomic Blonde actress at SoulCycle.
"She wasn't very nice to me," Tia told the magazine. "I said, 'Hi,' and she actually rolled her eyes and said, 'Oh, my God.' I wasn't over-the-top. I know how to approach another celebrity. Charlize was just mean. I'm just being honest."
This alleged drama was unearthed recently when Charlize was asked about it on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live during a game of Plead the Fifth with host Andy Cohen.
"Oh you can't go by that, right?" the actress said after learning what source the story originated from. "I'm really nice at SoulCycle, actually, because once my endorphins kick in I'm actually almost too friendly."
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
E! News caught up with Tia as she was volunteering at Children's Hospital Los Angeles to get to the bottom of the Charlize beef once and for all.
"The only thing I have to say about that is I don't know Charlize," the TV twin told us. "It was all blown out of proportion. I respect her. I think she's amazing."
Tia recently teamed up with Dairy Queen for Miracle Treat Day to benefit children and families at Children's Hospital LA. She visited the hospital in advance of the charity holiday to deliver Blizzard treats and meet with patients and their families, so she wasn't ready to let the 3-year-old drama get in the way of her volunteer work.
"I think [with] the children here and the parents here – it's not about gossip," the actress told us. "It's all about being here and supporting these kids and helping them out in any way we possibly can." Well said!
In addition to her charity work, Tia has been helping people eat healthier with her cookbook Whole New You: How Real Food Transforms Your Life, for a Healthier, More Gorgeous You, and it turns out the tips have led Tia herself to lose 20 pounds.
"I've been cooking out of my cookbook," the author said of her weight loss strategy. "It's all about just making healthier choices and staying away from sugar [and] staying away from dairy. Then I was able to lose 20 pounds!"
She also accredited her exercise habits for getting her in shape. "But not only [eating healthy], I think just working out in general. I do yoga every single day, which has been fun and beneficial and all that good stuff."
As we keep our fingers crossed for a Sister, Sister revival, Tia's cookbook is available now.