Tia Mowry is ready to bury the hatchet with Charlize Theron.

The Sister, Sister star made headlines back in 2014 when she revealed to In Touch that she had a negative experience running into the Atomic Blonde actress at SoulCycle.

"She wasn't very nice to me," Tia told the magazine. "I said, 'Hi,' and she actually rolled her eyes and said, 'Oh, my God.' I wasn't over-the-top. I know how to approach another celebrity. Charlize was just mean. I'm just being honest."

This alleged drama was unearthed recently when Charlize was asked about it on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live during a game of Plead the Fifth with host Andy Cohen.

"Oh you can't go by that, right?" the actress said after learning what source the story originated from. "I'm really nice at SoulCycle, actually, because once my endorphins kick in I'm actually almost too friendly."