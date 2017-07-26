How Maddox Jolie-Pitt Became Angelina Jolie's Right-Hand Man

During the shoot, everyone was watching Maddox, as he's just as famous in Cambodia as his mom is. "It was a way for him to walk in the steps that most likely his birth parents walked," says Angelina, who wasn't sure how he'd feel about the experience. She was thrilled one morning when Maddox asked, "Can I go sleep in my house with my friends?" He was referring to their house in the jungle, which she'd bought in 2002. "I hadn't heard him refer to it that way. You can't push it. You can't say, 'Isn't this great?' You just have to kind of keep bringing them there, putting it in front of them and hope that they find the pride and find the comfort."

Though Maddox acted as his mother's right-hand man on set, the same isn't true at home—at least not since Angelina's split from Brad. "I do not want my children to be worried about me. I think it's very important to cry in the shower and not in front of them," she explains to Vanity Fair. "They need to know that everything's going to be all right even when you're not sure it is."

And while her eldest child has taken on more responsibilities than most boys his age, he's not in a rush to grow up. "I'm conscious that the boys are teenage boys, and maybe they'd rather be watching TV with their friends, and they've been to Africa, and they may not be as excited as the little ones," she says of their philanthropic trips. "But they don't really challenge me. They just kind of sit on the edge of my bed and say, 'What are we going to do there?'" So, she also planned fun activities for them, like sandboarding. Either way, she says, "They know that it's important, and they know that mom thinks that it's going to be important when they're older."