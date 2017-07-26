Attention all Coke Zero drinkers: We're sorry to inform you that this beverage will no longer be available in the future.

Coca-Cola announced today that it will be phasing out Coke Zero and replacing it with a new zero sugar coke called, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

Over the last five years, the company has been testing Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in various foreign countries, and after seeing successful sales and response to the new recipe, Coca-Cola decided to bring the product to the United States markets as soon as August. Once Coca-Cola Zero Sugar hits U.S., Coke Zero will begin being phased out.