Attention all Coke Zero drinkers: We're sorry to inform you that this beverage will no longer be available in the future.
Coca-Cola announced today that it will be phasing out Coke Zero and replacing it with a new zero sugar coke called, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.
Over the last five years, the company has been testing Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in various foreign countries, and after seeing successful sales and response to the new recipe, Coca-Cola decided to bring the product to the United States markets as soon as August. Once Coca-Cola Zero Sugar hits U.S., Coke Zero will begin being phased out.
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar will feature fresh packaging that caters more to Coca-Cola's classic, trademark red wrapping with black accents as opposed to Coke Zero's black wrapping.
Still, despite the change, the replacement is very similar to Coke Zero in taste. According to Coca-Cola's press release, the company has "made the great taste of Coke Zero even better by optimizing the unique blend of flavors that gave Coke Zero its real Coca-Cola taste."
Industry expert and Beverage Digest executive editor Duane Stanford said, "It's not as if it's some complete overhaul of the formula. It's really as much about the package redesign and repositioning as anything. One of the things they're trying to do is make it 100% clear that there is no sugar in the product and that it is a no-calorie product."
In fact, that's something Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey reiterated, noting consumers were confused as to which products—including Diet Coke and Coke Zero—contained zero calories and/or zero sugar.
"Coca-Cola's strategy, in general, is very pointed because they want to go where consumers are going," Stanford added. "And that means offering more products that allow people to control their sugar and calorie intake."