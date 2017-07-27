Ronnie Magro-Ortiz is seducing Malika Haqq with his sexy dance moves!
In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of Famously Single, Ronnie and housemate David McIntosh are learning how to do a sexy stripper dance complete with body rolls, gyrating and lots of hip thrusting. The girls walk into the house and immediately crack up as the men attempt to do an erotic version of the worm.
"David is so into it," Dorothy Wang laughs. "He thinks he's LL Cool J licking his lips, winking."
Later, Malika can't help but talk to Ronnie about his moves.
"I don't know what Ronnie's doing!" she laughs before telling the Jersey Shore star, "I don't know who you are!"
Malika adds, "I'm sure he could have very easily been in the movie Magic Mike if he had really auditioned."
That's when Ronnie gets real close to Malika and shows her his sexy "sperm worm" dance move. LOL! Watch the hilarious clip for yourself!
