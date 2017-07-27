Ronnie Magro-Ortiz is seducing Malika Haqq with his sexy dance moves!

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of Famously Single, Ronnie and housemate David McIntosh are learning how to do a sexy stripper dance complete with body rolls, gyrating and lots of hip thrusting. The girls walk into the house and immediately crack up as the men attempt to do an erotic version of the worm.

"David is so into it," Dorothy Wang laughs. "He thinks he's LL Cool J licking his lips, winking."

Later, Malika can't help but talk to Ronnie about his moves.