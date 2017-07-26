Angelina Jolie is telling all in a shocking interview with Vanity Fair.

Not only did the Oscar-winning actress revealing she was diagnosed with Bells palsy and hypertension, Jolie also dished on life after her divorce from ex-husband Brad Pitt.

"It's just been the hardest time, and we're just kind of coming up for air," Jolie told Vanity Fair. "We're all trying to do our best to heal as our family."

So what other bombshells did Jolie drop about her new life?